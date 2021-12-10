37-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota

Authorities do not believe foul play factored in the death of a man in central Minnesota on Thursday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive man in the City of Trommald at approximately 10:07 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, the deputies found the 37-year-old man and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released.

His body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Trommald is located a couple of miles northwest of Crosby, or about 10 miles northeast of Brainerd.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.