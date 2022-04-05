37-year-old man killed in Hugo house fire

Skip to main content
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal house fire in Hugo that happened on Sunday, April 3. 

Daniel S. Bailey, 37, was found on the second story of the home that caught fire around 3:30 p.m. on the 8400 block of 132nd Ave. N in Hugo, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the home and attached garage fully engulfed in fire, though the Hugo Fire Department with the assistance of neighboring fire crews were able to cut down the bulk of the blaze "within minutes." 

Bailey, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found by firefighters as they conducted a search of the house. 

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal has determined the fire to be accidental. 

There have been 11 fire deaths in Minnesota so far in 2022, compared to 12 at the same point last year, which finished with 41 deaths caused by fires. 

