39 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Edina

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Residents from 39 units of an apartment building in Edina were displaced when a fire erupted late Tuesday night.  

It happened at The Colony at Edina, specifically the building at 6328 Barrie Road, around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters responding to the three-alarm blaze to find fire on the second and third floors of the building, according to the City of Edina. 

All residents were evacuated and no one was injured. The city says those impacted are receiving help with relocation. 

The blaze required assistance from fire departments out of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Richfield and St. Louis Park. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

