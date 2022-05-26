Skip to main content
3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.

Google Street View

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.

3M has agreed pay one of the largest penalties in the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's history after a two-year state investigation found widespread hazardous waste violations at the company's facility in Cottage Grove.

On Thursday, state regulators announced 3M had agreed to pay an approximately $2.84 million civil penalty for the violations, which date back to 1996.

According to findings of the MPCA's two-year investigation, the company's failures included sending misidentified hazardous waste to the company's incinerator, storing 1,300 containers of hazardous waste in unapproved areas, and failing to verify the contents of the company's waste stream.

Until this year, the Cottage Grove facility had stored and incinerated all hazardous waste from the company's operations in North America.

Findings of the investigation include:

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 1.41.13 PM

As part of the state's enforcement action, 3M completed 24 corrective actions to bring the Cottage Grove facility into compliance with its permit, according to the MPCA.

A separate hazardous waste investigation at the same facility last year landed 3M with an $80,000 penalty when the MPCA found hydrofluoric acid, an extremely toxic chemical compound, releasing gases into the air.

In a statement Thursday, 3M said the company takes its commitment to environmental and regulatory compliance seriously and is pleased to have reached an agreement with the MPCA to resolve compliance matters at the Cottage Grove facility.

"3M has already taken action to address these matters at MPCA’s direction," the statement said. "We will continue to be a positive presence in the Cottage Grove community.”

In 2018, the Fortune 500 company agreed a $850 million settlement with the State of Minnesota to fund efforts to address its decades-long disposal of PFAS in areas of the east Twin Cities metro, which found their way into water supplies.

Next Up

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.

Christopher Payne and Kaley Wethern
MN News

Couple charged after $75k worth of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Christopher James Payne and Kaley Maria Wethern have been charged in the seizure.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 7.41.20 AM
MN News

Appeal to find man, 30, missing near Mille Lacs Lake since early April

Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police issued the appeal.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 12.59.29 PM
Places to Go

10 day trips within easy reach of the Twin Cities

Stuck for weekend plans?

IMG_1181-5_FEATURED
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Highland Park gem just minutes away from river walks and bike paths

Blocks away from Highland Village

Kellace McDaniel
MN News

Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
MN News

Twin Cities lake reopens following toilet waste spill

About 70,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake in mid-May.

Lake Sturgeon
Minnesota Life

MN lake sturgeon spawning event marks first of its kind in over a century

Conservationists celebrate a huge milestone for the living fossil of the fish world.

Parking lot of Plymouth Target
MN News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

The armed carjacking occurred just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot Wednesday.

PennLakeNotes
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty to robbing Penn Lake Roast Beef, shooting owner

Devon Dwyane Reginald Glover, 22, shot Kevan Tran during the June 2020 robbery.

James Robert Hess.
MN News

Charges: Man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

James Robert Hess faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26

The latest...

Related

MN News

3M's Cottage Grove neighbors dig in for fight over incinerator emissions

3M wants permission to burn industrial waste from other companies, as well as its own, at its Cottage Grove incinerator. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says even with the additional waste 3M will be burning far less than its permit allows. But a group of neighbors is gearing up for a fight at this month's MPCA meeting, saying "pollution for profit" should not be approved.

MN News

Neighbors fighting 3M plan to import hazardous waste for burning

3M already operates a hazardous waste incinerator in Cottage Grove. But the company generates too little waste to make its operation viable. Its proposal to bring in hazardous waste from elsewhere to be burned in Cottage Grove has some residents worried. They want the state to study the impact of such a move.

MN News

3M given final OK to burn imported materials in Cottage Grove

After more than three-years, a state pollution control board voted unanimously to grant 3M a controversial permit to start burning hazardous waste from other companies at its incinerator. Some residents oppose the plan to import waste because of concerns it will endanger public health. Both 3M and the MPCA dispute those claims.

3M Maplewood
MN Consumer

Aramark laying off more than 200 workers from 3M facilities

3M is no longer working with Aramark as of April 30, prompting the layoffs.

MN News

3M will clean up groundwater in Cottage Grove

The company has agreed to clean up groundwater that is now polluted with industrial toxins. But, as the Star Tribune reports, one much harder problem remains: how to remove PFCs from wastewater before the company's manufacturing plant in Cottage Grove sends it into the Mississippi.

3M alexandria
MN News

3M worker killed at plant in Alexandria

MInnesota OSHA responded to the scene.

MN News

Lake Elmo accepts $2.7M, land from 3M in pollution settlement

The city will get 180 acres of land as part of the deal.

Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 2.52.00 PM
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 3M says it has doubled production of N95 respirators

The Maplewood company says its sending half a million to Seattle and New York.