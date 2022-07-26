Skip to main content
3M to spinoff health care business into standalone public company

3M to spinoff health care business into standalone public company

Big changes are coming to 3M.

Google Street View

Big changes are coming to 3M.

3M announced Tuesday plans to spinoff its health care business into a new public company. 

The Maplewood-based company's split into two multibillion dollar businesses is part of a broader growth strategy for the global leader in manufacturing. 

"The decision to spin off our Health Care business will result in two well-capitalized, world-class companies, well positioned to pursue their respective priorities," Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer, stated in a press release. 

Once complete, the 3M health care spinoff will be the third-largest medical technology company in the state after Medtronic and Boston Scientific, according to the Star Tribune

The reshaping could take more than a year to complete. 

Next Up

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M to spinoff health care business into standalone public company

Big changes are coming to 3M.

Kitchen and Rail
MN Food & Drink

'Minneapolis-quality' restaurant coming to Eagan

Filet mignon sandwiches, anyone?

State Patrol
MN News

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.50.30 PM
MN News

Charges: 'Wasted' 18-year-old caused deadly crash near New London

The Willmar 18-year-old has been charged with four crimes.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.11.40 PM
MN News

2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Flipping Burgers
MN News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed, gunfire strikes police precinct overnight in Minneapolis

The two separate incidents are under investigation.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Minnesota high school coaching legend Larry McKenzie retires

The six-time state champion is hanging up his whistle.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Health

U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic is also No. 1 nationally.

Satriano
MN News

Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

Related

MN Consumer

A week after announcing 2,000 job cuts, 3M to acquire company for $6.7B

The Maplewood firm announced the largest acquisition in its history.

N95 mask
MN Coronavirus

President Trump orders 3M to prioritize producing N95 masks

It comes after 3M was criticized for shipping masks to foreign countries.

3M Maplewood
MN Consumer

Aramark laying off more than 200 workers from 3M facilities

3M is no longer working with Aramark as of April 30, prompting the layoffs.

3M alexandria
MN News

3M worker killed at plant in Alexandria

MInnesota OSHA responded to the scene.

N95 mask
MN News

3M sues Florida company that sold 10K counterfeit N95 masks to HCMC

The Maplewood company has obtained a temporary injunction against the firm.

MN News

What you need to know about the 3M vs. State of Minnesota trial worth $5 billion

The Maplewood company is accused of knowingly contaminating water supplies.

Robert Cesena mugshot
WI News

Charges: 3M vice president stalked woman, peeped into windows

3M has placed him on administrative leave.

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.