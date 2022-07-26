3M to spinoff health care business into standalone public company

3M announced Tuesday plans to spinoff its health care business into a new public company.

The Maplewood-based company's split into two multibillion dollar businesses is part of a broader growth strategy for the global leader in manufacturing.

"The decision to spin off our Health Care business will result in two well-capitalized, world-class companies, well positioned to pursue their respective priorities," Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer, stated in a press release.

Once complete, the 3M health care spinoff will be the third-largest medical technology company in the state after Medtronic and Boston Scientific, according to the Star Tribune

The reshaping could take more than a year to complete.