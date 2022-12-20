Skip to main content
3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

The Maplewood company agreed in 2018 to pay out $850 million for historic PFAS contamination in the east metro.

Gerard Stolk, Flickr

The Maplewood company agreed in 2018 to pay out $850 million for historic PFAS contamination in the east metro.

3M has announced it will halt the manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – dubbed "forever chemicals" – by the end of 2025.

The Maplewood-based conglomerate confirmed the decision on Tuesday morning, citing "accelerating regulatory trends" aimed at curbing PFAS levels in the environment, as well as "changing stakeholder expectations."

As well as no longer making PFASs, which the company has historically used to make non-stick and water-repellant products, 3M says it will also discontinue its use from its product portfolio.

"This is a moment that demands the kind of innovation 3M is known for. While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," said CEO Mike Roman in the company's announcement.

PFASs have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they do not easily degrade once they enter the environment, and have been found in water supplies, and the blood and breastmilk of humans and wildlife around the world.

In 2018, 3M agreed a $850 million settlement with the State of Minnesota to fund efforts to address its decades-long disposal of PFAS in areas of the east Twin Cities metro, which found their way into local water supplies.

3M says that its annual net sales of manufactured PFAS is around $1.3 billion, which it says "represents a small portion of 3M's overall revenue."

The total pre-tax costs from stopping its PFAS manufacturing and use is expected to be $1.3-2.3 billion.

Next Up

3M
MN News

3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

The Maplewood company agreed in 2018 to pay out $850 million for historic PFAS contamination in the east metro.

snowstorm power outage
MN Weather

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

An ominous warning from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Semi jackknifes on I-94 in Rogers, Minnesota
MN News

Snow causing major problems on Twin Cities roads during PM commute

Between 1-2 inches is expected to have fallen by the time the snow stops.

flickr jernej furman covid home test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota launches telehealth program to offer no-cost COVID-19 therapeutics

The new telehealth program offers no-cost virtual care and therapeutics for COVID-19.

SeanStoutFB
MN News

Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

The victim crashed his car in snowy overnight conditions.

police lights
MN News

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself inside Arizona home

Two Minnesotans are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.

image
MN Lifestyle

Como Zoo's beloved orangutan, Amanda, dies at 46

The orangutan that delighted visitors for decades is remembered as a "beautiful soul."

image
MN Property

Gallery: Luxury living in Minnesota's newest city

Take a look inside a 4,300-square-foot custom rambler with a view.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Blizzard in MN 'highly likely'; NWS warns of 'life-threatening' travel conditions

Blizzard conditions are "highly likely," even in the Twin Cities later this week.

JordanPierceMugOtter
MN News

Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building

No one was injured in the incident.

320197110_844245816847804_6937389500875422172_n
MN News

Suspect deputy shot at in Rochester remains at large

The suspect allegedly rammed two police vehicles during the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 5.19.33 PM
MN News

St. Paul Walgreens closed to deal with 'urgent' pest problem

The store closed on Friday and will remain so for three weeks.

Related

3M
MN Business

3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

The Maplewood-based giant has facilities in the Russian Federation.

MN News

What you need to know about the 3M vs. State of Minnesota trial worth $5 billion

The Maplewood company is accused of knowingly contaminating water supplies.

New-Store-Design_Exterior
MN Shopping

Target reveals its next strategy: Build bigger stores

The retailer plans to increase the floorspace at its new stores.

carvana vending machine
MN Business

Brooklyn Center rejects plans for MN's first ever 'car vending machine'

The proposal by Carvana was rejected in a split vote.

MN Consumer

3M to cut 2,000 jobs after slow start to 2019

The Maplewood company saw its sales drop 5 percent.

Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 2.52.00 PM
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 3M says it has doubled production of N95 respirators

The Maplewood company says its sending half a million to Seattle and New York.

MN News

3M settles suit with state of Minnesota, agrees to pay $850M

They were sued by attorney general Lori Swanson over PFC contamination in the East Metro.

N95 mask
MN News

3M sues Florida company that sold 10K counterfeit N95 masks to HCMC

The Maplewood company has obtained a temporary injunction against the firm.