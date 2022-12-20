3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

3M has announced it will halt the manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – dubbed "forever chemicals" – by the end of 2025.

The Maplewood-based conglomerate confirmed the decision on Tuesday morning, citing "accelerating regulatory trends" aimed at curbing PFAS levels in the environment, as well as "changing stakeholder expectations."

As well as no longer making PFASs, which the company has historically used to make non-stick and water-repellant products, 3M says it will also discontinue its use from its product portfolio.

"This is a moment that demands the kind of innovation 3M is known for. While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," said CEO Mike Roman in the company's announcement.

PFASs have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they do not easily degrade once they enter the environment, and have been found in water supplies, and the blood and breastmilk of humans and wildlife around the world.

In 2018, 3M agreed a $850 million settlement with the State of Minnesota to fund efforts to address its decades-long disposal of PFAS in areas of the east Twin Cities metro, which found their way into local water supplies.

3M says that its annual net sales of manufactured PFAS is around $1.3 billion, which it says "represents a small portion of 3M's overall revenue."

The total pre-tax costs from stopping its PFAS manufacturing and use is expected to be $1.3-2.3 billion.