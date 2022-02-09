3M worker killed at plant in Alexandria

A worker at 3M's facility in Alexandria died early Tuesday.

The Alexandria Echo Press reports a report of a man caught in a machine came in around 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but Minnesota OSHA was notified and responded to the incident on Tuesday, a state OSHA spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our 3M Alexandria team members died overnight at the plant," Maplewood-based 3M said in a statement to Bring Me The News. "We are reaching out to the employee’s family to offer support, and our thoughts are with the employee’s family and friends."

3M says it enacted "emergency response protocols and notified police, fire departments and OSHA" about the incident.

"At 3M, the safety and health of all our employees is our top priority," the company said. "We are working closely with the authorities as they conduct their investigation."

The plant in Alexandria was closed on Tuesday but reopened on Wednesday.

The person who died has not been identified.

The facility provides industrial customers with abrasives, adhesives, and microreplication.

According to Minnesota OSHA, a routine inspection in October 2013 resulted in an equipment violation and a $2,450 fine. The 2015 inspection resulted in no citations.

Other state OSHA inspections resulted in serious safety violations in 2013 and 2011, as well as two serious health violations in 2007.