Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota
Publish date:

3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.

A third federal medical team will be coming to Minnesota to help support exhausted and overwhelmed hospital workers who continue to treat more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients. 

Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that a team of 14 doctors, nurses and hospital staff from the Department of Health and Human Services will help treat COVID-19 inpatients at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. 

The team will arrive Friday and stay for at least two weeks. 

Two teams of 22 medical staff from the Department of Defense arrived about two weeks ago and are assisting at St. Cloud Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. 

“Minnesota’s frontline health care workers continue to tirelessly treat patients sick with COVID-19. I am so grateful for their dedication, and I want to thank the Biden Administration for providing emergency staffing support to help the great doctors and nurses at M Heath Fairview Southdale,” Walz said in a release. 

“The last thing Minnesota hospitals need right now is more COVID-19 patients – and the last thing any Minnesotan should want is to be hospitalized with this dire disease.”

Through Dec. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,549, including 345 people in intensive care. 

There are currently only 24 staffed adult ICU beds and 8 pediatric ICU beds available in the entire state. Further stressing the system is the fact that only 13 non-ICU pediatric beds are available in Minnesota. 

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 9.36.33 AM

"There are very, very few teams available to be deployed across the whole nation," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Nov. 17, noting at the time that more Minnesota hospitals need help but getting it to them requires more teams becoming available. 

Malcolm said the state has submitted applications for additional help from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota National Guard is also assisting at alternative care sites in St. Paul, Brainerd and Shakopee, where people infected with COVID-19 can receive transitional care after being hospitalized and before going home. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL approves shot clock for Minnesota varsity basketball

Shot clocks will be required at all varsity games beginning in 2023-24.

Redmons Popcorn Colbert screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Popcorn shop featured on 'The Late Show' has to close 2 days later

A county inspection after the national TV appearance found code violations.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotan infected with omicron was vaccinated, had booster shot

The Hennepin County man received his booster shot in early November.

brentwood park
MN News

Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire

No one was injured.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

Timothy William Tuit
MN News

2 people plead guilty in fatal Dakota County home invasion

Two others charged in the incident will go to trial next year.

south lake minnetonka police department
MN News

25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 8.34.54 AM
MN Vikings

After getting COVID, Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine

The Vikings safety says he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

wright county Sheriff Sean Deringer
MN News

Minnesota sheriff bashes MPD, 'disgusted' by officers' actions

The sheriff said he will no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 16

Minnesota has had its second death of a teenager from COVID-19.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 19

There are only 19 staffed adult ICU beds and 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota, per data released Friday.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 13

990 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Walz
MN Coronavirus

Feds sending medical teams to MN amid nation's worst COVID-19 surge

"This is a dangerous time," said Gov. Walz.

vaccine, shot
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 18

There are 333 people with COVID-19 in an ICU in Minnesota.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota tops 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,000 hospitalized

There are now more than 1,000 people with COViD-19 hospitalized.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 10

Nearly 700 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 22

Nearly 800 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19.