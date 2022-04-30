3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis, marking the 31st death investigated as homicide this year in the city, and the third in less than 24 hours.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of N James Ave. Officers found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, down at the scene. He was suffering from "gunshot wounds," police said.

The man was treated by police and medics at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police, citing "preliminary information," say "several guns were fired in a possible exchange of gunfire," with the victim running a short distance before collapsing in the street.

"Vehicles reportedly sped from the area," police said.

The killing after two others less than 24 hours earlier, one on the 2000 block of N James Ave. and the other near 24th and Emerson avenues.

The 31 homicides in Minneapolis this year puts the city on a pace to surpass the 96 homicides in 2021 and the all-time city record of 97 set in 1995.

Anyone with information about the homicides should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.