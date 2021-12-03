Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
3rd teenage death from COVID-19 reported in Minnesota
Publish date:

3rd teenage death from COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

All three of the teenage deaths have occurred in the past three months.
Author:

Credit: Hospital CLINIC via Flickr

All three of the teenage deaths have occurred in the past three months.

The death of a teenager in Beltrami County announced Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health marks the third teenage death from COVID-19, all of them happening in the past three months. 

In October, a teenager from Hennepin County died, followed by the death of a teen in Goodhue County in November. All three teenage deaths were individuals aged 15-19. 

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 12.13.05 PM

The pandemic has proved to be very hard on school-aged kids, beginning with forcing schools into distance learning during the 2020-21 school year and now with the delta variant impacting young people as a more transmissible virus capable of producing more severe disease, namely among the unvaccinated. 

Kids ages 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Minnesota. 

Numerous school districts have announced longer upcoming winter breaks, not only to give students and staff a longer break after more than a year of stressful pandemic-related circumstances, but also to help prevent further spread of the disease during the ongoing surge affecting Minnesota. 

How the pandemic evolves with the arrival of the omicron variant remains to be seen, but early reports out of South Africa (where the variant was discovered) have revealed a significant increase in child hospitalizations, especially kids younger than 5 who are not eligible to be vaccinated. 

Perhaps a key metric favoring the U.S. and more specifically, Minnesota, is that only 42% of adults are in South Africa are fully vaccinated. In Minnesota, 64.9% of people aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.  

Health leaders remain confident that the vaccines will continue to protect against severe illness and death from the omicron variant, which has been the case so far in reinfection cases around the world, including the first case involving omicron in Minnesota

"We're delighted that the initial cases who have had vaccine breakthrough have had mild illness," says Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease at the Minnesota Department of Health. "If we can prevent infection in the first place, great. But ultimately our goal with vaccination is to limit hospitalizations and prevent death. And so far, with limited data, that's what we've seen." 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd teenage death from COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

All three of the teenage deaths have occurred in the past three months.

crowne plaza hotel minneapolis mn
Travel

Former downtown Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to become boutique hotel

The hotel closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

flickr generla mills cereals mike mozart
MN Business

Fresh off $3.1B profits, report says General Mills set to increase grocery prices

That's according to a recent report from CNN Business.

school, classroom, students
MN News

Anoka-Hennepin Schools latest to extend winter break due to pandemic stress

Duluth Public Schools are also considering the move.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man who threatened suicide by cop detained, hospitalized

Officers responded to the incident at around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

northbound remodel facebook
MN Food & Drink

Northbound brewpub reopens with new look, revamped menu

It had been closed since October for the big remodel.

Snow, Hanley Falls
MN Weather

Latest storm track, snow forecast for weekend winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch.

gianni's wayzata heated patio
Bars and Restaurants

These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor winter dining

From bonfires to igloos, Twin Cities restaurants have you covered as temperatures drop.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul, marking record 35th homicide this year

Police have identified a person of interest.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 16

Minnesota has had its second death of a teenager from COVID-19.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 19

There are only 19 staffed adult ICU beds and 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota, per data released Friday.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.