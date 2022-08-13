4 abandoned puppies found in a bucket in Willmar

Four puppies were abandoned in a bucket in Willmar, Minnesota.

The puppies, found at Robbin's Island Regional Park, are being cared for by Hawk's Creek Animal Shelter, which is urging whomever abandoned the dogs to come forward with information.

"They are very healthy and we know that there is a mom out there. If you are the owner of these puppies, please give us a call. We just want to help you and these puppies should be with mom. If the mother has died please call us with information about these puppies. We hold no judgment," the Willmar-based animal shelter said.

"If you find yourself in this position, please reach out and don't feel like you have to dump animals," the shelter added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 320-235-7612.

A foster home has already been assigned for the puppies.