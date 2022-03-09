Skip to main content
4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus while driving on highway

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus while driving on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

Pixabay

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

People inside two vehicles are accused of shooting water beads — described as mini water balloons — at a school bus Tuesday night. 

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says at 10:24 p.m. two vehicles were reported to have either thrown or shot things at a St. Peter Public Schools bus as it drove the boys basketball team home from a game against New Ulm Public Schools. 

The incident happened on Highway 15 near the intersection of 412th Street. The sheriff's office says one vehicle got in front of the bus and slowed the bus down, while a second vehicle pulled up next to it and "shot or threw items" at the bus. 

"The vehicle backed off and then pulled up again and did it a second time," the sheriff's office said. 

Some of the people on the bus described the sound the objects made when hitting the bus as paintballs, noting it was loud. 

After the incident, deputies found no damage to the bus. 

Investigators on Wednesday identified "four individuals" who were in the two vehicles involved in the incident. The sheriff's office did not share any information about who the individuals are. 

Deputies also learned a Splatball SRB-400 full auto water bead blaster was used to shoot at the bus. 

The sheriff's office says, "This is something similar to an airsoft gun. It shoots 7.5 mm water bead ammunition, (like mini water balloons) at the rate of eight rounds per second at a velocity of 200 feet per second."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, though the sheriff's office says everyone who is believed to be involved in the incident has been identified.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. It's unclear of the four individuals involved were arrested. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

3M
MN Business

3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

The Maplewood-based giant has facilities in the Russian Federation.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

16-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in St. Cloud crash

Two vehicles heading opposite directions collided with each other.

Mounds view 9 - crime scene
MN News

Deputy who fatally rammed man who shot at police won't be charged

The collision killed 48-year-old Troy Engstrom.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Embrace change, Vikings fans

We could see Kwesi Adofo-Mensah completely overhaul the Vikings in the coming weeks and it's for the best.

lorie shaull may 28 2020 george floyd protests 3rd precinct
MN News

After scathing audit, Mpls. leaders key in on emergency protocols

The after-action report uncovered critical communications and planning breakdowns.

ambulance
MN News

Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

viking cruise ship
MN Travel

Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

suspects
MN News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave

Adams, Bunker and Alaniz are pictured from left to right in the photo above.

Amanda Cadotte
MN News

Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

The woman found dead on March 3 has been identified as the mother of four boys.

Related

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

1 child hurt when school bus, van crash at Willmar intersection

The child suffered minor injuries.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

highway 53 bus crash - van
MN News

Man seriously hurt in crash with school bus in St. Louis County

The four kids on the bus were not hurt.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

Car crashes into school bus with children onboard, injuring 2

The bus had its lights activated at the time of the crash.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

Minneapolis school bus drivers vote to authorize strike against district

The union says the district has not addressed safety issues or provided "adequate compensation."

MN News

Elementary students taken to the hospital after school bus crashes

One student was airlifted from the scene after being pinned in the bus.

MN News

Daring rescue as runaway school bus hits several cars on highway

The driver was having a medical emergency.

MN News

1 injured in crash involving school bus in west-central MN

Students were on the bus at the time but weren't injured.