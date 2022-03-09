People inside two vehicles are accused of shooting water beads — described as mini water balloons — at a school bus Tuesday night.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says at 10:24 p.m. two vehicles were reported to have either thrown or shot things at a St. Peter Public Schools bus as it drove the boys basketball team home from a game against New Ulm Public Schools.

The incident happened on Highway 15 near the intersection of 412th Street. The sheriff's office says one vehicle got in front of the bus and slowed the bus down, while a second vehicle pulled up next to it and "shot or threw items" at the bus.

"The vehicle backed off and then pulled up again and did it a second time," the sheriff's office said.

Some of the people on the bus described the sound the objects made when hitting the bus as paintballs, noting it was loud.

After the incident, deputies found no damage to the bus.

Investigators on Wednesday identified "four individuals" who were in the two vehicles involved in the incident. The sheriff's office did not share any information about who the individuals are.

Deputies also learned a Splatball SRB-400 full auto water bead blaster was used to shoot at the bus.

The sheriff's office says, "This is something similar to an airsoft gun. It shoots 7.5 mm water bead ammunition, (like mini water balloons) at the rate of eight rounds per second at a velocity of 200 feet per second."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, though the sheriff's office says everyone who is believed to be involved in the incident has been identified.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. It's unclear of the four individuals involved were arrested.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.