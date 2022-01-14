Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

Four people are being held in connection to a Thursday afternoon attempted carjacking at a Moorhead gas station.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a report of an attempted aggravated robbery at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart, located at 725 North Highway 75.

The victim told officers he was in his vehicle at the gas pumps when a suspect entered from the passenger side, displayed a handgun and told the victim to get out of the car. The victim was able to get out of the car and made his way to the store, where he and the clerk locked the door.

The suspect approached the doors and displayed the gun, but eventually left in the car he came in.

Shortly after the incident, officers located the suspect’s car in the area. After a felony stop, four adults were detained. A primary suspect, who was sitting with the handgun, was also identified.

Three of the four suspects were taken to Clay County Jail. All suspects are currently in custody. Charges for three of the suspects will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for consideration.

Of the suspects, one faces charges of felony second degree assault and felony aggravated robbery, while a second suspect faces charges of aiding and abetting felony second degree assault and aiding and abetting felony aggravated robbery.

A third suspect faces charges of felony possession of drugs.