Skip to main content
Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

Google Streetview

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

Four people are being held in connection to a Thursday afternoon attempted carjacking at a Moorhead gas station.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a report of an attempted aggravated robbery at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart, located at 725 North Highway 75.

The victim told officers he was in his vehicle at the gas pumps when a suspect entered from the passenger side, displayed a handgun and told the victim to get out of the car. The victim was able to get out of the car and made his way to the store, where he and the clerk locked the door.

The suspect approached the doors and displayed the gun, but eventually left in the car he came in.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Shortly after the incident, officers located the suspect’s car in the area. After a felony stop, four adults were detained. A primary suspect, who was sitting with the handgun, was also identified.

Three of the four suspects were taken to Clay County Jail. All suspects are currently in custody. Charges for three of the suspects will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for consideration.

Of the suspects, one faces charges of felony second degree assault and felony aggravated robbery, while a second suspect faces charges of aiding and abetting felony second degree assault and aiding and abetting felony aggravated robbery.

A third suspect faces charges of felony possession of drugs. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 9.52.35 AM
MN News

Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

Pexels smartphone use app
MN News

App linked to bullying resurfaces in MN, prompting warning from school

The app allows users to anonymously send messages to anyone else with the app.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office
WI News

Hudson woman killed in crash, pickup driver possibly drunk-driving

The crash occurred at around 12:16 a.m. Thursday.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN Lifestyle

What's open and closed in Minnesota on MLK Day 2022?

Local government offices will generally be closed on Monday.

Matt Asiata
MN Vikings

Ex-Viking Asiata's son in critical condition after double-fatal shooting

Two teenage boys were killed and Ephraim Asiata was critically wounded.

14329979161_aab5bcd2cc_k
MN News

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge briefly closed after person climbs to the top

The famous bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour Thursday evening.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 6-year-old girl hit, killed on Highway 169

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Son arrested for killing of father in south Minneapolis home

It marks the second homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's fast start can't snap Grizzlies winning streak

Memphis extended its streak to 11 games with a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have 2 players named to NHL All-Star Game

The Wild could have a third representative through the "Last Man In" ballot.

trattoria mucci facebook
MN Food & Drink

Popular Italian eatery in Uptown to permanently close

The owner of Trattoria Mucci said it "just didn't work out this time."

colbert redmons billboard jan 2022
MN Food & Drink

MN popcorn shop gets Times Square billboard via 'The Late Show'

The last time Redmon's Popcorn got national attention, it shut down two days later.

Related

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 9.11.52 AM
MN News

Man accused of sexually assaulting MN teen arrested in Mexico after 21 years on run

Curtis Lee Brovold was arrested outside his home in Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday.

police lights
MN News

Police: Armed Georgia man arrested after punching, trying to disarm officers

Police were called to a home on a report of a man trying to force his way into a home.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 9.12.45 AM
MN News

Duluth police trying to ID suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. Saturday at a Speedway gas station in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2019-10-01 at 7.29.51 AM
MN News

2 teens critically injured, 3 others hurt in south Minneapolis carjacking

A suspect initiated the dangerous crime around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Dustin McLeod
MN News

Burnsville carjacking suspect charged with aggravated robbery

He was arrested at the Mall of America on Tuesday.