4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

An 18-year-old man and three teenage girls are in custody for the alleged roles in connection to an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery  in Edina on Friday night. 

According to the Edina Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road – in the Country Club neighborhood – at around 5:15 p.m.

A 49-year-old woman was returning to her vehicle after visiting someone in the neighborhood when another vehicle pulled up and two teenage girls got out.

The teenage girls demanded the victim’s car, claiming they had a gun. The victim was punched and maced after refusing, according to police. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone but were unable to steal the car.

They then drove away in a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Minnesota license plate EVT-953. The vehicle the suspects were driving was stolen in a separate Minneapolis carjacking earlier this week, according to police.

Edina police said it received information that the suspects were driving around St. Paul Friday night, and they were ultimately located by a Ramsey County deputy at a gas station on the 900 block of Lexington Parkway. 

The driver, an 18-year-old man, fled from the deputy, leaving behind the three teenage girls. The girls were arrested at the gas station and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for probable cause in the attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery. 

The driver was later arrested by Ramsey County deputies and is facing fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle charges. 

Last year, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office noted a rise in carjackings from 2020. And of the 138 incidents, 94 involved juvenile suspects. 

The office announced last month that it intended to "ramp up" prosecutions of carjackings, dedicating two prosecutors to the cases. One prosecutor will focus on cases with adult suspects, while the other will work on cases with juvenile suspects. 

