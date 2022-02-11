4 firefighters injured in fire at SouthWest Transit bus facility

Four firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a SouthWest Transit maintenance facility in Eden Prairie early Friday.

Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber told Bring Me The News firefighters responded to a water flow alarm at the facility on 62nd Street at about 12:38 a.m.

When officials arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the building and determined one bus in the facility, which was filled with buses, was on fire. The sprinkler system was activated, which held the fire in check around that single bus, Gerber said.

Fire crews, including from nearby agencies, put out the blaze. But during the post-incident screening of firefighters, which is standard, three Eden Prairie firefighters were evaluated at the scene after showing signs of smoke inhalation and elevated carbon monoxide levels. They were released and are at home doing fine, Gerber said.

A firefighter from the Hopkins Fire Department was taken to the hospital after his blood pressure wasn't coming down. He was released from the hospital a few hours later, Gerber said.

Most of the damage was contained to the one bus that was on fire, though there was some heat and smoke damage in the building. Gerber credited the sprinkler system for keeping the damage at a minimum, stating at 8:20 a.m. that fire crews would probably still be on the scene if there wasn't a sprinkler system.

"The alarm and fire suppression system did its job containing the fire to the one vehicle (which looks to be a total loss). There is also a good deal of smoke damage," Len Simich, the CEO of SouthWest Transit, told Bring Me The News.

Gerber noted that sprinkler systems play a huge role in fire suppression.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with Simich noting SouthWest Transit's insurance provider and the Eden Prarie Fire Department are conducting an investigation.