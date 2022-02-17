Skip to main content
4 more charged with Best Buy Black Friday raids

4 more charged with Best Buy Black Friday raids

A total of 10 people have now been charged in connection to the mass thefts.

JJBers, Flickr

A total of 10 people have now been charged in connection to the mass thefts.

More people have been charged in connection with what authorities say was a series of coordinated retail thefts in the Twin Cities on Black Friday.

The Blaine Police Department on Thursday said four additional adults have been charged via complaint with felony theft in connection to the thefts at the Best Buy in Blaine on Nov. 26, 2021. Authorities say they stole electronics valued at around $5,600 from the store on Northtown Drive Northeast that day.

This comes after six initial suspects — four adults and two juveniles — were charged in January in connection to the rash of thefts. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said at the time they didn't have enough identifying information to charge the others involved. But that has changed, with Blaine PD saying authorities have since identified 10 of the 14 people believed to be behind the coordinated scheme. 

In addition to hitting the Blaine Best Buy, the group is also suspected of stealing items from Best Buy stores in Maplewood and Burnsville, and a Dick's Sporting Goods in Richfield on the same day. The items stolen from all three Best Buys were valued at more than $26,000. 

Related [Jan. 28]: 4 adults, 2 teens charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

Read more [Dec. 1, 2021]: Police reveal new details about 'coordinated' Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The 10 individuals haven't been taken into custody, with Blaine Police Chief Mark Boerboom noting if they fail to appear at their scheduled court date, a warrant will be issued for their arrest. 

The adults who have been charged are: 

  • Rolanda Lott, 38, of Roseville 
  • Iyahanna Turner, 19, Minneapolis 
  • Myeisha Hall, 20, Brooklyn Park 
  • Mijuanna Mapp, 19, of Winona  
  • Raymone Wright, 22, of Minneapolis (charged in January)
  • Nathaniel Spears, 27, of Albany (charged in January)
  • Shaimee Robinson-Love, 18, of Bloomington (charged in January)
  • Na’ Touri Ross, 19, of Minneapolis (charged in January)

Two 17-year-olds were also charged via juvenile petition. 

Investigators from Maplewood, Burnsville and Blaine police departments "worked diligently on the case for over two months analyzing multiple social media resources attempting to identify the suspects involved in the Blaine incident," Blaine PD said. 

A tipster also supplied investigators with a social media post that read: 

"This is a lifestyle and I’m proud to say I’m the first certified booster with a LLC. Run Outs by Ralai offer the best boosting service in Minnesota. We are planning to expand this year to offer shipping services to other states as well but for now it’s local and we are getting everything y’all need (clothes, shoes, food, housing supplies, and many more) NO STORE IS TOO BIG NO STORE IS TO [sic] SMALL RUN OUTS BY RALAI WILL DUST THEM ALL."  

Next Up

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

4 more charged with Best Buy Black Friday raids

A total of 10 people have now been charged in connection to the mass thefts.

USATSI_15391644_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

On Deshaun Watson speculation: There has never been a good answer

ESPN's rumor machine dialed up a Vikings and Watson combination. How should fans view a player who would come with disturbing accusations attached

USATSI_17705652_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Olympic curling: Team Shuster falls to GB in semi final

No Gold Medal repeat for John Shuster's team.

Screen Shot 2022-02-16 at 9.50.38 PM
MN News

St. Paul: Woman killed in Wednesday night shooting

A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Wednesday night.

Jaden McDaniels
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench can't hold off Raptors

The Timberwolves seven-game home winning streak came to an end.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Scheifele's hat trick burns Wild in Winnipeg

Marcus Foligno's return ended in a dud.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

Hill, 15, was shot in north Minneapolis on Feb. 9. He died Feb. 10.

Andrew Johnson
MN News

Search for 'armed and dangerous' man ongoing in Brooklyn Park

Police say the man was involved in a domestic, and later threatened to shoot a resident.

Minnetonka High School
MN News

As another racism incident embroils Minnetonka schools, students repeat call for change

A student allegedly called three Black students the N-word.

Facebook - St. Paul Cub Foods attack screengrab - Aug 12 2021
MN News

Ex-peacemaker sentenced to probation after beating up man outside Cub Foods

Miller was working for We Push For Peace when he was captured on video beating up the man.

basketball
MN News

Girl arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game

The girl was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

mark kosloski - chisago county jail
MN News

4 years for former coach who sexually assaulted 2 students

He pleaded guilty in two separate cases last fall.

Related

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

6 charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The group stole from three Best Buy stores that afternoon, the charges say.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

Police reveal new details about 'coordinated' Best Buy thefts

A large group stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from three Twin Cities Best Buy stores.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy's Black Friday deals start next week

The two days of sales coincide with Target and Amazon's big sale days.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.15.18 AM
MN News

Large groups of thieves target 2 Twin Cities Best Buys on Black Friday

It bears similarities to the flash-mob style thefts seen recently in California.

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

MN News

Best Buy wants your video of Black Friday madness

best buy
MN Consumer

Best Buy reports massive rise in online, in-store sales

People turned to Best Buy to buy computers, home theater and appliances during the pandemic.