4 more charged with Best Buy Black Friday raids

More people have been charged in connection with what authorities say was a series of coordinated retail thefts in the Twin Cities on Black Friday.

The Blaine Police Department on Thursday said four additional adults have been charged via complaint with felony theft in connection to the thefts at the Best Buy in Blaine on Nov. 26, 2021. Authorities say they stole electronics valued at around $5,600 from the store on Northtown Drive Northeast that day.

This comes after six initial suspects — four adults and two juveniles — were charged in January in connection to the rash of thefts. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said at the time they didn't have enough identifying information to charge the others involved. But that has changed, with Blaine PD saying authorities have since identified 10 of the 14 people believed to be behind the coordinated scheme.

In addition to hitting the Blaine Best Buy, the group is also suspected of stealing items from Best Buy stores in Maplewood and Burnsville, and a Dick's Sporting Goods in Richfield on the same day. The items stolen from all three Best Buys were valued at more than $26,000.

The 10 individuals haven't been taken into custody, with Blaine Police Chief Mark Boerboom noting if they fail to appear at their scheduled court date, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The adults who have been charged are:

Rolanda Lott, 38, of Roseville

Iyahanna Turner, 19, Minneapolis

Myeisha Hall, 20, Brooklyn Park

Mijuanna Mapp, 19, of Winona

Raymone Wright, 22, of Minneapolis (charged in January)

Nathaniel Spears, 27, of Albany (charged in January)

Shaimee Robinson-Love, 18, of Bloomington (charged in January)

Na’ Touri Ross, 19, of Minneapolis (charged in January)

Two 17-year-olds were also charged via juvenile petition.

Investigators from Maplewood, Burnsville and Blaine police departments "worked diligently on the case for over two months analyzing multiple social media resources attempting to identify the suspects involved in the Blaine incident," Blaine PD said.

A tipster also supplied investigators with a social media post that read: