Skip to main content
4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Google

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Four people were shot, including one person in the head, when gunfire erupted near the east side of the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night. 

Bullets began flying sometime after 11 p.m., with Minneapolis police saying it was alerted to reports of shots fired at 11:08 p.m. Responding officers were greeted by a "chaotic scene," with multiple fights happening within a large crowd. 

Four people were confirmed to have been shot, including a man in his 30s who was shot in the head. His current condition is unknown. An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics took all three at the scene to the hospital. 

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl who suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center by a private party. 

"Any relation between the four injured individuals is unknown," police said. 

Police believe the shooting happened when a "crowd of people and vehicles" gathered near the intersection of Main St. SE and SE 6th ave. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 7.50.33 AM
MN News

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 7.55.28 PM
MN News

Charges: Cop feared for his life during struggle for gun with suspect

Allen Denzel Oliver-Hall has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Burnsville, Minnesota - May 2019 (2)
MN News

Shootout near Erik's Bike Shop, Lunds & Byerlys in Burnsville

Police say youths were shooting at each other on Saturday afternoon.

minnesota river
MN News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

The body was found upstream from Minnesota River Heritage Park.

ambulance
MN News

Minneapolis man dies after crash leaves him pinned under vehicle

Clemente Garcia, 20, died Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

19-year-old gunned down marks 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year

The victim's identity has not been released.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park

The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.

abortion, planned parenthood
WI News

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

image
Minnesota Life

How the fastest animal on the planet returned to MN after local extinction

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

image
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's new 'skate trail' brings non-traditional park to life

Gateway Park is the first of four parks to open in the Highland Bridge redevelopment.

FWDqyh6UEAENgIG
MN Weather

80 mph winds, large hail possible with severe storms in MN

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the state until 3 a.m. Saturday.

290376311_5009722282489162_198055240351933487_n
MN News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis police: Shot fired from vehicle strikes man in the head

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies day after being shot in the head in south Minneapolis

It was one of two fatal shootings in close proximity Monday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

Five of the eight homicides in Minneapolis this year happened in the past week.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

Screen Shot 2019-11-17 at 12.45.22 PM
MN News

Man shot dead near Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge

It's the 40th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday

He was one of two people shot in the area of Powderhorn Park on Sunday, Feb. 27.