4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

A four-year-old boy died in an ATV crash in Central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at about 4:45 p.m. on 83rd Street, east of Hwy. 25. The crash was about one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the four-year-old, from Pierz, was driving a Yamaha ATV east on 83rd Street with a six-year-old boy riding as a passenger. The child lost control on the gravel road, rolling the ATV.

Prior to it rolling, the six-year-old jumped off the ATV. The four-year-old was ejected. Immediate life-saving attempts were made but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the six-year-old was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the lowest legal age limit for riding an ATV on public lands is 12. However, those who are accompanied by a parent or guardian and have the permission from the owner of the vehicle can operate an ATV. 

In addition, those who are younger than 18 riding an ATV are required to wear a helmet. 

It remains unknown at this time whose property the children were riding on at the time, or if either of them were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

