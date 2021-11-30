Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul
The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.
A hit-and-run left a 4-year-old girl injured in St. Paul on Monday. 

According to St. Paul police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Forest and Margaret streets on the city's East Side, with officers arriving to find a 4-year-old girl who suffered severe leg injuries. 

The girl was transported to an area hospital for care. 

The driver fled the scene, with witnesses telling police that the suspect vehicle was either a truck or an SUV. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact St. Paul police. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

