Bicyclist, 40, killed in collision with car driver in Winona

A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a collision with a driver in Winona Thursday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bicyclist and a Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at around 8:40 p.m.

The bicyclist, identified as Matthew Michael Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the State Patrol.

Both the driver of the Honda Accord, a 58-year-old man from Lanesboro, and the passenger, a 56-year-old woman also from Lanesboro, were uninjured.

Winona police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.