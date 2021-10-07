405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

A school staff member was among those whose death from COVID was reported in the past week.

The latest weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the state's school staff and student populations.

Preliminary figures show that in the seven days up to Oct. 2, an additional 2,406 cases of COVID-19 were reported among pre-K to 12 students or school employees. That's up from the 2,248 new cases reported the week before.

Of the latest new cases, 2,081 were among students (compared to 1,918 new cases last week) and 325 were among staff (last week there were 330 new cases among staff).

There were also seven staff members and seven students hospitalized with COVID over the most recent seven-day period, and four staff members entering the ICU.

One school staff member has also died from the virus over that seven-day period, bringing the total number of school staff deaths during the pandemic in Minnesota to 11.

There has also been another huge increase in the number of schools that are experiencing five or more COVID-19 cases.

Last week, there were 233 such schools, the week before it was 96. This week the total number is 405, meaning the number of school outbreaks has more than quadrupled in a matter of weeks.

It has been noticeable that COVID-19 case rates statewide have been higher in counties in greater Minnesota, where vaccination rates are lower and COVID mitigation measures such as mask wearing are likely less well observed in comparison to the seven-county Twin Cities metro.

And that is seemingly the case with schools too, with the majority of schools – 261 out of 405 – experiencing five or more COVID cases coming from greater Minnesota.

School districts in the Twin Cities are more likely to have face mask requirements for students and staff.

That said, there are examples of school districts responding to rising COVID cases by implementing mask requirements. This week, Fergus Falls Public Schools announced it would be requiring face masks among pre-K to sixth-grade students starting this coming Monday.

Here's the list of schools that have reported five cases of COVID or more in the past 28 days.

