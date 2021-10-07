405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

The latest weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the state's school staff and student populations.
Preliminary figures show that in the seven days up to Oct. 2, an additional 2,406 cases of COVID-19 were reported among pre-K to 12 students or school employees. That's up from the 2,248 new cases reported the week before.
Of the latest new cases, 2,081 were among students (compared to 1,918 new cases last week) and 325 were among staff (last week there were 330 new cases among staff).
There were also seven staff members and seven students hospitalized with COVID over the most recent seven-day period, and four staff members entering the ICU.
One school staff member has also died from the virus over that seven-day period, bringing the total number of school staff deaths during the pandemic in Minnesota to 11.
There has also been another huge increase in the number of schools that are experiencing five or more COVID-19 cases.
Last week, there were 233 such schools, the week before it was 96. This week the total number is 405, meaning the number of school outbreaks has more than quadrupled in a matter of weeks.
It has been noticeable that COVID-19 case rates statewide have been higher in counties in greater Minnesota, where vaccination rates are lower and COVID mitigation measures such as mask wearing are likely less well observed in comparison to the seven-county Twin Cities metro.
Related: County case rates continue to spike in greater Minnesota, growth slower in Twin Cities
And that is seemingly the case with schools too, with the majority of schools – 261 out of 405 – experiencing five or more COVID cases coming from greater Minnesota.
School districts in the Twin Cities are more likely to have face mask requirements for students and staff.
That said, there are examples of school districts responding to rising COVID cases by implementing mask requirements. This week, Fergus Falls Public Schools announced it would be requiring face masks among pre-K to sixth-grade students starting this coming Monday.
Here's the list of schools that have reported five cases of COVID or more in the past 28 days.
Anoka Andover Elementary, Andover
Anoka Andover High School, Andover
Anoka Anoka High School, Anoka
Anoka Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Anoka
Anoka Avail Academy (Blaine K-8 Campus), Blaine
Anoka Blaine High School, Blaine
Anoka Blue Heron Elementary, Lino Lakes
Anoka Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar
Anoka Centennial High School, Circle Pines
Anoka Centennial Middle, Lino Lakes
Anoka Centerview Elementary, Blaine
Anoka Centerville Elementary, Centerville
Anoka Coon Rapids High School, Coon Rapids
Anoka Coon Rapids Middle School, Coon Rapids
Anoka DaVinci Academy, Ham Lake
Anoka Early Childhood Center, Lino Lakes
Anoka Fridley Middle, Fridley
Anoka Northdale Middle, Coon Rapids
Anoka PACT Charter School, Ramsey
Anoka Park Terrace Elementary, Spring Lake Park
Anoka Rice Lake Elementary, Lino Lakes
Anoka Spring Lake Park Senior High, Spring Lake Park
Anoka St. Francis High, Saint Francis
Anoka St. Francis Middle, Saint Francis
Anoka Sunrise Elementary, Blaine
Anoka University Elementary, Blaine
Anoka Westwood Intermediate and Middle School, Blaine
Becker Frazee Elementary, Frazee
Beltrami Blackduck Secondary, Blackduck
Benton Mississippi Heights Elementary, Sauk Rapids
Benton Pleasant View Elementary, Sauk Rapids
Benton Rice Elementary, Rice
Benton Riverview Intermediate School, Sartell
Benton Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, Sauk Rapids
Benton Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High, Sauk Rapids
Blue Earth Kato Public Charter School, Mankato
Blue Earth Mankato East Senior High, Mankato
Blue Earth Mankato West Senior High, Mankato
Brown Jefferson Elementary, New Ulm
Brown New Ulm High School, New Ulm
Brown New Ulm Middle School, New Ulm
Brown Springfield Secondary, Springfield
Brown St. Paul's Lutheran, New Ulm
Carver Bayview Elementary, Waconia
Carver Bluff Creek Elementary, Chanhassen
Carver Chanhassen Elementary, Chanhassen
Carver Chanhassen High School, Chanhassen
Carver Chapel Hill Academy, Chanhassen
Carver Chaska Middle School West, Chaska
Carver Pioneer Ridge Middle School, Chaska
Carver Southview Elementary, Waconia
Carver Southwest Christian High School, Chaska
Carver St. John's Lutheran School, Chaska
Carver Waconia High School, Waconia
Carver Waconia Middle School, Waconia
Carver Watertown Mayer High, Watertown
Carver Watertown-Mayer Elementary School, Watertown
Carver Watertown-Mayer Middle, Watertown
Cass Cass Lake-Bena Middle School, Cass Lake
Cass Pillager Senior High School, Pillager
Cass Pine River-Backus Elementary, Pine River
Cass Pine River-Backus High School, Pine River
Chippewa Montevideo Middle, Montevideo
Chippewa SWWC ELC - Montevideo, Montevideo
Chisago Chisago Lakes Middle, Lindstrom
Chisago North Branch Middle, North Branch
Chisago North Branch Senior High, North Branch
Chisago Taylors Falls Elementary, Taylors Falls
Clay Barnesville Elementary, Barnesville
Clay Dilworth Elementary, Dilworth
Clay Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Middle Sch, Dilworth
Clay Horizon Middle School, Moorhead
Clay Moorhead High School, Moorhead
Clay Robert Asp Elementary, Moorhead
Clay S.G.Reinertsen Elementary, Moorhead
Clearwater Bagley Elementary, Bagley
Clearwater Bagley Secondary, Bagley
Crow Wing Brainerd Senior High, Brainerd
Crow Wing Eagle View Elementary, Breezy Point
Crow Wing Forestview Middle, Baxter
Crow Wing Pequot Lakes Middle, Pequot Lakes
Crow Wing Pequot Lakes Senior High, Pequot Lakes
Dakota Apple Valley Senior High, Apple Valley
Dakota Black Hawk Middle, Eagan
Dakota Burnsville High School, Burnsville
Dakota Cedar Park Elementary, Apple Valley
Dakota Cherry View Elementary, Lakeville
Dakota East Lake Elementary School, Lakeville
Dakota Echo Park Elementary, Burnsville
Dakota Farmington High School, Farmington
Dakota Greenleaf Elementary, Apple Valley
Dakota Hastings Middle School, Hastings
Dakota Highland Elementary, Apple Valley
Dakota Kaposia Education Center Elementary, South Saint Paul
Dakota Lakeville North High, Lakeville
Dakota Lincoln Center Elementary, South Saint Paul
Dakota Meadowview Elementary, Farmington
Dakota Pinewood El., Eagan
Dakota Riverview Elementary, Farmington
Dakota Simley Senior High, Inver Grove Heights
Dakota St. Croix Lutheran, West St. Paul
Dakota Valley Middle, Apple Valley
Dakota Woodland Elementary, Eagan
Dodge Kasson-Mantorville Elementary, Kasson
Dodge Kasson-Mantorville Middle School, Kasson
Dodge Kasson-Mantorville Senior High, Kasson
Douglas Alexandria Area High School, Alexandria
Douglas Discovery Middle School, Alexandria
Douglas Osakis Elementary, Osakis
Douglas Osakis Secondary, Osakis
Douglas Voyager Elementary, Alexandria
Faribault Blue Earth Area Secondary, Blue Earth
Freeborn Albert Lea High School, Albert Lea
Freeborn Alden-Conger Secondary, Alden
Freeborn Halverson Elementary, Albert Lea
Freeborn Lakeview Elementary, Albert Lea
Goodhue Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School, Zumbrota
Hennepin Anthony Middle School, Minneapolis
Hennepin Barton Open Elementary, Minneapolis
Hennepin Benilde - St. Margaret's, Saint Louis Park
Hennepin Brooklyn Middle School, Brooklyn Park
Hennepin Central Middle School, Eden Prairie
Hennepin Champlin Park High School, Champlin
Hennepin Creek Valley Elementary, Edina
Hennepin Dayton Elementary, Dayton
Hennepin Dowling Elementary, Minneapolis
Hennepin Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, Eden Prairie
Hennepin Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, Minnetonka
Hennepin Earle Brown Elementary, Brooklyn Center
Hennepin Edison Senior High, Minneapolis
Hennepin Fernbrook Elementary, Maple Grove
Hennepin Glen Lake Elementary, Minnetonka
Hennepin Highlands Elementary, Edina
Hennepin Hmong International Academy, Minneapolis
Hennepin Holy Family Academy, Saint Louis Park
Hennepin Jackson Middle, Champlin
Hennepin Jefferson Elementary, Minneapolis
Hennepin Kenny Elementary, Minneapolis
Hennepin Kenwood Elementary, Minneapolis
Hennepin Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove
Hennepin Maple Grove Senior High, Maple Grove
Hennepin Marcy Open Elementary, Minneapolis
Hennepin Minnehaha Academy Mid & Lower Schools, Minneapolis
Hennepin Minnetonka Senior High, Minnetonka
Hennepin Nativity of Mary, Bloomington
Hennepin North Academy Senior High, Minneapolis
Hennepin Oak Point Elementary, Eden Prairie
Hennepin Olson Elementary, Bloomington
Hennepin Orono Intermediate Elementary, Long Lake
Hennepin Oxbow Creek Elementary, Champlin
Hennepin Park Center IB World School, Brooklyn Park
Hennepin Parnassus Preparatory School, Maple Grove
Hennepin Peter Hobart Elementary, Saint Louis Park
Hennepin Providence Academy, Plymouth
Hennepin Redeemer Christian Academy, Wayzata
Hennepin Rice Lake Elementary, Maple Grove
Hennepin Richfield Dual Language School, Richfield
Hennepin Richfield Senior High, Richfield
Hennepin Robbinsdale Armstrong Senior High, Plymouth
Hennepin Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High, New Hope
Hennepin Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion El., New Hope
Hennepin Rogers Senior High, Rogers
Hennepin Sanford Middle, Minneapolis
Hennepin SB Maranatha Christian Academy, Brooklyn Park
Hennepin Schumann Elementary, Long Lake
Hennepin South View Middle, Edina
Hennepin Southwest High School, Minneapolis
Hennepin St. Charles Borromeo, Saint Anthony
Hennepin St. John's Lutheran, Corcoran
Hennepin Twin Cities International Schools, Minneapolis
Hennepin Washburn Senior High, Minneapolis
Hennepin Wayzata High, Plymouth
Hennepin Weaver Lake Science Math & Technology School, Maple Grove
Hennepin Woodland Elementary, Brooklyn Park
Hennepin Yinghua Academy, Minneapolis
Houston Caledonia Elementary, Caledonia
Houston Houston Secondary, Houston
Houston La Crescent Senior High, La Crescent
Houston La Crescent-Hokah Elementary, La Crescent
Houston Spring Grove Secondary, Spring Grove
Hubbard Nevis Elementary, Nevis
Hubbard Park Rapids Area Century Elementary, Park Rapids
Isanti Cambridge Primary School, Cambridge
Isanti Cambridge-Isanti High School, Cambridge
Itasca Bigfork Elementary, Bigfork
Itasca Bigfork Secondary, Bigfork
Itasca Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids
Itasca King Elementary, Deer River
Jackson Heron Lake-Okabena Secondary, Okabena
Kanabec Mora Secondary, Mora
Kandiyohi Kennedy Elementary, Willmar
Kandiyohi MACCRAY East Elementary, Raymond
Kandiyohi Willmar Senior High, Willmar
Kittson Kittson Central Secondary, Hallock
Kittson Tri-County Secondary, Karlstad
Koochiching Falls Elementary, International Falls
Koochiching Falls Secondary, International Falls
Koochiching Littlefork-Big Falls Elementary, Littlefork
Lake Minnehaha Elementary, Two Harbors
Lake of The
Woods Lake of The Woods Elementary, Baudette
Le Sueur Tri-City United High School, Montgomery
Lyon Lakeview Secondary, Cottonwood
Lyon Marshall High School, Marshall
Lyon Minneota Elementary, Minneota
Lyon Minneota Secondary, Minneota
Lyon Tracy Secondary, Tracy
Marshall Warren Elementary, Warren
Marshall Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Secondary, Warren
Martin Fairmont Elementary School, Fairmont
Martin Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont
McLeod Hutchinson Middle, Hutchinson
McLeod Hutchinson Park Elementary, Hutchinson
McLeod Hutchinson Senior High, Hutchinson
McLeod Hutchinson West Elementary, Hutchinson
McLeod Lakeside Elementary, Silver Lake
Meeker A.C.G.C. Secondary, Grove City
Meeker Eden Valley Secondary, Eden Valley
Mille Lacs Milaca Elementary, Milaca
Mille Lacs Princeton Intermediate School, Princeton
Mille Lacs Princeton Middle School, Princeton
Morrison Community Middle, Little Falls
Morrison Little Falls Senior High, Little Falls
Morrison Royalton Elementary, Royalton
Morrison Royalton Middle School, Royalton
Mower Austin Senior High, Austin
Mower Banfield Elementary, Austin
Mower Ellis Middle, Austin
Mower Grand Meadow Senior High, Grand Meadow
Mower I.J. Holton Intermediate School, Austin
Mower Sacred Heart, Adams
Mower Southgate Elementary, Austin
Nicollet Dakota Meadows Middle School, North Mankato
Nicollet Minnesota Valley Lutheran, New Ulm
Nicollet Nicollet Senior High School, Nicollet
Nicollet St. Peter High School, Saint Peter
Nicollet St. Peter Middle School, Saint Peter
Nobles Prairie Elementary, Worthington
Nobles Worthington Middle, Worthington
Olmsted Bamber Valley Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Bishop Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Byron Primary School, Byron
Olmsted Byron Senior High School, Byron
Olmsted Century Senior High, Rochester
Olmsted Franklin Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Gage Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Holy Spirit, Rochester
Olmsted Hoover Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Jefferson Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted John Adams Middle, Rochester
Olmsted John Marshall Senior High, Rochester
Olmsted Kellogg Middle, Rochester
Olmsted Longfellow Choice Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Mayo Senior High, Rochester
Olmsted Rochester Math And Science Academy, Rochester
Olmsted Stewartville Middle, Stewartville
Olmsted Stewartville Senior High, Stewartville
Olmsted Sunset Terrace Elementary, Rochester
Olmsted Willow Creek Middle, Rochester
Otter Tail Heart of The Lake Elementary, Perham
Otter Tail New York Mills Secondary, New York Mills
Otter Tail Viking Elementary School, Pelican Rapids
Pennington Franklin Middle, Thief River Falls
Pine Willow River Secondary, Willow River
Polk Crookston Secondary, Crookston
Polk East Grand Forks Senior High, East Grand Forks
Polk Fertile-Beltrami Elementary, Fertile
Polk Fosston Secondary, Fosston
Polk Highland Elementary, Crookston
Polk Magelssen Elementary, Fosston
Polk New Heights Elementary, East Grand Forks
Polk Our Savior's Lutheran, Crookston
Ramsey Community School of Excellence, St. Paul
Ramsey Falcon Heights Elementary, Falcon Heights
Ramsey Hill-Murray, Maplewood
Ramsey Hmong College Prep Academy, Saint Paul
Ramsey Matoska International, White Bear Lake
Ramsey New Century School, Saint Paul
Ramsey North Senior High, North Saint Paul
Ramsey Roseville Area Senior High, Roseville
Ramsey Saint Paul Music Academy, Saint Paul
Ramsey St. Anthony Park Elementary, Saint Paul
Ramsey Vadnais Heights Elementary, White Bear Lake
Ramsey Valentine Hills Elementary, Arden Hills
Ramsey White Bear North Campus Senior, White Bear Lake
Ramsey White Bear South Campus Senior, White Bear Lake
Red Lake Red Lake County Central Elementary, Plummer
Red Lake Red Lake County Central High School, Oklee
Redwood Cedar Mountain Secondary, Morgan
Redwood Redwood Valley Middle, Redwood Falls
Redwood Reede Gray Elementary, Redwood Falls
Redwood Walnut Grove Elementary, Walnut Grove
Rice Northfield Senior High, Northfield
Rock Hills-Beaver Creek Elementary, Beaver Creek
Rock Luverne Senior High, Luverne
Roseau Roseau Elementary, Roseau
Roseau Warroad High School, Warroad
Saint Louis Cherry Elementary, Iron
Saint Louis Cherry Secondary, Iron
Saint Louis Hibbing High, Hibbing
Saint Louis Mesabi East Elementary, Aurora
Saint Louis Mesabi East Secondary, Aurora
Saint Louis North Woods Secondary, Cook
Saint Louis Vaughan Elementary, Chisholm
Scott Eagle View, Elko New Market
Scott Falcon Ridge, New Prague
Scott Jordan High School, Jordan
Scott Jordan Middle, Jordan
Scott New Prague Middle School, New Prague
Scott New Prague Senior High, New Prague
Scott Prior Lake High School, Savage
Scott Raven Stream Elementary, New Prague
Scott Shakopee High School, Shakopee
Scott Shakopee West Middle School, Shakopee
Scott Westwood El., Prior Lake
Sherburne Becker Intermediate Elementary, Becker
Sherburne Becker Middle, Becker
Sherburne Becker Primary, Becker
Sherburne Becker Senior High, Becker
Sherburne Elk River Senior High, Elk River
Sherburne Salk Middle School, Elk River
Sherburne Spectrum High School, Elk River
Sherburne Westwood Elementary, Zimmerman
Sherburne Zimmerman High School, Zimmerman
Sherburne Zimmerman Middle, Zimmerman
Sibley GFW Junior-Senior High School (Grades 6-12), Winthrop
Stearns Avon Elementary, Avon
Stearns Cathedral - John XXIII, Saint Cloud
Stearns Eden Valley Elementary, Eden Valley
Stearns Holy Family, Sauk Centre
Stearns Kennedy Community School, Saint Joseph
Stearns Melrose Elementary, Melrose
Stearns Melrose Secondary, Melrose
Stearns Oak Hill Community Elementary, Saint Cloud
Stearns Pine Meadow Primary School, Sartell
Stearns Prince of Peace Lutheran School, Saint Cloud
Stearns Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring
Stearns Sartell Middle, Sartell
Stearns Sartell Senior High, Sartell
Stearns Sauk Centre Elementary, Sauk Centre
Stearns Sauk Centre Middle, Sauk Centre
Stearns Sauk Centre Secondary, Sauk Centre
Stearns St. Katharine Drexel, Saint Cloud
Stearns Technical Senior High, Saint Cloud
Steele Blooming Prairie Elementary, Blooming Prairie
Steele Lincoln Elementary, Owatonna
Steele Owatonna Middle School, Owatonna
Steele Owatonna Senior High, Owatonna
Steele Washington Elementary, Owatonna
Steele Wilson Elementary, Owatonna
Stevens Morris Area Elementary, Morris
Swift Benson Secondary, Benson
Swift Murdock Elementary, Murdock
Todd Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary, Long Prairie
Todd Long Prairie-Grey Secondary School, Long Prairie
Wabasha Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-6, Elgin
Wabasha Plainview-Elgin-Millville High, Plainview
Wadena Menahga High School, Menahga
Wadena Sebeka Secondary, Sebeka
Wadena Wadena-Deer Creek Senior High, Wadena
Waseca NRHEG Secondary, New Richland
Waseca Waseca Intermediate School, Waseca
Waseca Waseca Junior High, Waseca
Waseca Waseca Senior High, Waseca
Washington Crestview Elementary, Cottage Grove
Washington East Ridge High School, Woodbury
Washington Forest Lake Area Community School, Forest Lake
Washington Forest Lake Area High School, Forest Lake
Washington Forest Lake Area Middle School, Forest Lake
Washington Mahtomedi Senior High, Mahtomedi
Washington New Life Academy, Woodbury
Washington O.H. Anderson Elementary, Mahtomedi
Washington Oneka Elementary School, Hugo
Washington Park High School, Cottage Grove
Washington Scandia Elementary, Scandia
Washington Skyview Community Elementary, Oakdale
Washington St. Croix Catholic, Stillwater
Washington Stillwater Area High School, Stillwater
Washington Tartan Senior High, Oakdale
Washington Wildwood Elementary, Stillwater
Washington Woodbury High School, Woodbury
Washington Woodbury Leadership Academy, Woodbury
Washington Wyoming Elementary, Wyoming
Watonwan Madelia Elementary, Madelia
Watonwan Madelia Secondary, Madelia
Watonwan St. James Middle/High School, Saint James
Watonwan St. Paul's Lutheran, Saint James
Wilkin Rothsay Elementary, Rothsay
Winona Goodview Elementary, Winona
Winona Lewiston-Altura Secondary, Lewiston
Winona Winona Middle, Winona
Winona Winona Middle, Winona
Wright Annandale Elementary School, Annandale
Wright Buffalo Community Middle, Buffalo
Wright Buffalo Senior High, Buffalo
Wright Delano Elementary, Delano
Wright Delano High School, Delano
Wright Fieldstone Elementary School, Saint Michael
Wright Monticello Senior High, Monticello
Wright Prairie View Elementary School, Otsego
Wright Prairie View Middle School, Otsego
Wright Rockford Middle, Rockford
Wright St. Michael-Albertville Middle East, Saint Michael
Wright St. Michael-Albertville Middle West, Albertville
Wright St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, Saint Michael
Wright Tatanka Elementary STEM School, Buffalo