December 29, 2021
41-year-old Itasca County deputy dies after battling COVID-19
Jayme Williams was hospitalized with the virus on Dec. 15.
An Itasca County deputy died in the hospital Monday after a weeks long battle with COVID-19.

Jayme Williams, a deputy with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, first became ill with COVID-19 on Dec. 11, according to a GoFundMe organized to support his family as he leaves behind a wife and three children, ages 17, 14 and 12. 

Williams was 41 years old, per WDIO

After attempting to fight the virus at home, Williams was transported to an emergency room in Deer River on Dec. 15. He was moved to an ICU bed in Virginia, Minnesota the next day.

Williams, who was nicknamed "Rooster," developed pneumonia and was put on a c-pap machine and given a variety of medications to fight the illness, according to the fundraiser.

Despite the treatments appearing to work, an MRI revealed a laceration on Williams’ liver and internal bleeding after he had complained of stomach pain.

The laceration may have been caused by his coughing, according to the fundraiser.

On Monday, Williams went into cardiac arrest and died.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $13,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Wednesday. The money will support Williams’ wife and children.

The fundraiser does not specify if Williams had received a COVID-19 vaccine, though his Facebook page reveals a post he made in September linking to a webpage about supposed vaccine adverse reactions, on which he commented: 'Take your vaccine and shove it.' He has also made posts doubting the efficacy of mask-wearing as a COVID mitigation tactic.

