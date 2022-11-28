Skip to main content
41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch

41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch

The crash occurred Sunday night in Palmer Township.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The crash occurred Sunday night in Palmer Township.

A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. 

As he neared the intersection with 110th Avenue, he left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Neumann was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch

The crash occurred Sunday night in Palmer Township.

image
MN News

Around 200 rescued after ice breaks free on Upper Red Lake

Red Lake — both Upper and Lower — is the largest freshwater lake in the state.

Derek Malevich (1)
MN News

Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

The man pleaded guilty to the murder last month.

image
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Restaurant with revolving sushi bar opens at Mall of America

The Kura experience has arrived in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.38.30 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul featured on Hallmark Channel's 'Christmas Cam' livestream

Downtown's dazzling display can be viewed from anywhere in the world.

JamborMugshot
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver almost struck Bemidji parade spectators

The man told police he was trying to attend the parade himself.

6
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

0
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot ex's new partner as he dined at Bloomington restaurant

Criminal charges filed Monday detail an alleged motive in the shooting.

MetallicaLiveLondonWikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

The heavy metal rock band returns to the state for the first time since 2018.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota

Snow should reach the Twin Cities Tuesday morning and fall throughout the day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 6.57.31 AM
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji

The man was arrested for DWI charges following the incident.

police tape
MN News

3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack

Two victims and the alleged attacker are in critical condition.

Related

ambulance
MN News

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

The crash occurred in Cherry Township, east of Hibbing.

MN News

Teen driver fatally hits bicyclist in Sherburne County

The fatal accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

ambulance
MN News

70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 25, killed in motorcycle crash in Goodhue County

The collision happened on Hwy. 52 on Sunday.

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed after leaving road, striking tree in northern MN

The crash happened in McKinley Township at around 3:45 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 20-year-old Minnesotan killed in crash east of Fargo

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 22.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central MN crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.