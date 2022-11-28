41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch

A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m.

As he neared the intersection with 110th Avenue, he left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Neumann was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office.