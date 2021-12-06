Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1
Updated:
Original:

42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.
Author:

Credit: MN BCA

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

Authorities are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a missing Minnesota woman. 

Joleigha Johnson, 42, has been reported missing to the Truman Police Department, which is located about 20 miles southwest of Mankato in Martin County. 

According to police, Johnson was last seen Dec. 1 at her home in Truman and she does not have her cellphone. 

She is described as 5-foot-4' and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plates CKX-315. 

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Truman Police Department at 507-238-4481. 

Next Up

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Snowmobiler goes through the ice on lake near Duluth

Ice thickness varies greatly throughout Minnesota right now.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm

The Highway 2 corridor in north-central Minnesota was the bullseye.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

The fire happened at a resident east of Lake Nokomis on Sunday.

Joleigha Johnson
MN News

42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings fans clamor for change after latest bad loss under Mike Zimmer

The "fire Mike Zimmer" tweets are raging on Twitter again.

Tony Oliva
MN Twins

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are finally heading to Cooperstown

The Twins legends were elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Tanner Morgan
MN Vikings

Report: Gophers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Gophers will reportedly head to Phoenix to take on West Virginia.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Winless Lions beat Vikings on final play of game

Adam Thielen also left early with an ankle injury

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 7-0 on Willis' late 3-pointer

The Gophers earned back-to-back road victories for the first time since January 2017.

Anime NYC convention
MN News

Report: Minnesota's first Omicron case linked to 15 COVID infections at NYC anime convention

The Minnesota patient was in New York with 30 friends last month.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Related

Patria Taylor-Wallace
MN News

Police: Fridley 16-year-old missing since Feb. 26

Patria Taylor-Wallace is a 16-year-old girl from Fridley.

Screen Shot 2021-01-04 at 6.59.03 AM
MN News

Sheriff: 14-year-old Shoreview girl missing since New Year's Day

She was last seen around 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Screen Shot 2021-09-15 at 9.39.10 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, missing from Bemidji since Monday morning

She was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 10.59.50 AM
MN News

Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month

She hasn't been heard from in more than a month.

Katrina Brooke Gulbranson
MN News

Missing 29-year-old Bemidji woman returns home

She hasn't made official contact with family members since Jan. 8.

Ashley Marie Murschel
MN News

Missing 30-year-old Rush City woman found safe

She was last seen October 2.

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 6.37.16 PM
MN News

Crystal police on the lookout for missing 'endangered' 17-year-old

The teenager was last seen Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.19.59 AM
MN News

Missing 21-year-old found dead in southwest Minnesota

The young man was reported missing Jan. 27.