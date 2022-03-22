45-month sentence for gunman in MOA shooting

The 18-year-old who fired a shot at two pursuers while surrounded by shoppers at Mall of America on New Year's Ever has been sentenced,

Kahlil Wiley was sentenced to 45 months Tuesday, according to court records. He'll spend at least two-thirds of that at the state prison in St. Cloud, with potentially the remaining one-third on maximum supervised release. Wiley, of St. Paul, also gets credit for 77 days served.

It was around 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, when Wiley pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, sending shoppers and mall employees scrambling for safety.

Prosecutors said one of the victims had been upset with Wiley about a previous incident. When the victim saw Wiley at the mall, he gave chase, with Wiley later telling investigators he ran several laps around the corridor trying to escape.

Scared about what might happen, he pulled out a gun and fired the shot. The bullet went through the first victim's leg, ricocheted off a metal railing at the mall, then grazed the shoulder of the second victim (who was treated at the scene).

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wiley faced a presumptive sentence of 36 months. But because he shot the victim in front of children, he received an additional nine months as part of an agreed-upon aggravated sentence.

Wiley pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. with a second identical count dismissed.