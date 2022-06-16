Skip to main content
47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

The Animal Humane Society rescued 47 cats from a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris, Minn. on Tuesday, June 14. Courtesy of Animal Humane Society.

The rescue effort took over four hours.

The Animal Humane Society rescued nearly 50 cats from "extreme heat and unsanitary conditions" inside a vehicle in Harris, Minnesota on Tuesday. 

The cats were turned over to AHS by their owner, who'd been living with the animals inside the vehicle for some time, the organization stated. Authorities became aware of the situation on Tuesday morning after receiving calls from concerned citizens who'd seen the cats at the Goose Creek rest stop. 

Chisago County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Anklan said there's no criminal investigation into the matter as efforts were made to care for the cats. 

The owner was assessed by paramedics at the scene and is being connected with additional resources, he added. According to the AHS, the owner had already surrendered 14 additional cats to a local organization prior to Tuesday's rescue. 

Temperatures Tuesday soared into the 90s throughout Minnesota, with the daytime high in the Twin Cities, which is 50 miles south of Harris, topped out at 96 degrees. The heat index was even higher because of high humidity and dew point. 

At 95 degrees outside, within 10 minutes the temp inside a vehicle will surge to 114. Within 20 minutes it's 124 inside the vehicle, and at the 60-minute mark the interior temp is a scorching-hot 138 degrees, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association

The cats rescued from the rest stop are being cared for, examined and evaluated by veterinary and animal behavior staff, the AHS said Wednesday. The cats range in age from less than 1-year-old to more than 12 years old and seem to have only minor medical issues. 

Courtesy of Animal Humane Society. 

Courtesy of Animal Humane Society. 

Courtesy of Animal Humane Society. 

Courtesy of Animal Humane Society. 

Courtesy of Animal Humane Society. 

Courtesy of Animal Humane Society. 

"While they were in relatively good condition, they’re all in need of our help, and the community member ultimately knew that this was the option needed to save them," the organization wrote. "It is a heartbreaking situation for both the human and animals involved." 

By Thursday morning, an AHS donation page on the organization's Facebook had raised over $9,300 for the cats' ongoing care. 

And yes, it's illegal to leave your pet in a hot car in Minnesota. Minnesota is one of a few states with laws protecting animals in hot cars. 

Next Up

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 9.38.13 AM
MN Sports

Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wonder food truck
MN Food & Drink

Marc Lore's 'Wonder' mobile restaurant service valued at $3.5B

The service is only available in New Jersey but there are plans to expand.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN Business

Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Lindell went on Facebook Live Wednesday to announce that the retailer had told him it was dropping his products.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

The man and girl were attempting to cross the street when they were struck.

Fatal Crash 6.15.22
MN News

Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in St. Paul crash Wednesday night

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

police lights
MN News

15-year-olds from Buffalo, Eden Prairie charged for carjacking

The second teen charged turned himself into police on Tuesday.

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

FVOQyJkWUAIZT8D
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

A Final Jeopardy question about the Watergate scandal cost Eric Ahasic the game.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.42.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

The neighborhood coffeehouse opened in 2011.

Related

bloomington cats AHS
MN News

36 cats seized from 'overcrowded' home in Bloomington

The cats and kittens will soon be available for adoption.

MN News

Rescuers finally saved a cat that was stuck in a Waconia drain pipe for 4 days

'Piper' became the subject of an intense rescue effort in Waconia.

Flickr - beach water
MN News

Pickup truck with body inside found submerged in Chisago County lake

A bass fisherman noted an "anomaly" in the water on his graph, leading to the discovery.

cat
Minnesota Life

After adoption boom, Animal Humane Society has many cats that need homes

There are about 70 cats available for adoption.

MN News

Crystal police get 3 reports in past 3 days of dogs being left in hot cars

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

Minnesota Life

Scorching hot weekend with highs nearing 100 in parts of Minnesota

High temps in Minneapolis could be record-breaking.

Swan rescue
MN Lifestyle

Swan does exactly what you'd expect in the back of deputy's squad car

The bird was rescued in Chisago Co., and things got... messy.