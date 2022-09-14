Skip to main content
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car

Police say the girls also hit someone in the parking lot.

Google Streetview

Police say the girls also hit someone in the parking lot.

Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.

According to Brooklyn Park PD, the girls "traveled in the stolen vehicle through the parking lot, committing an assault on an uninvolved citizen."

When police arrived to stop them, they fled in the vehicle, initially escaping after being pursued by officers.

But the empty stolen vehicle was found a short time later having been crashed into another vehicle at Candlewood Drive North and West Broadway.

Witnesses at the scene said that five girls had ran from the vehicle. They were found and arrested by police using K-9 officers a short time later.

Three of them were taken to Hennepin County Supervision Center due to either being runaways or because their parents could not be contacted. The other two were released to their parents, with charges pending on all five.

The people in the vehicle hit by the stolen car were not injured, but the two vehicles sustained "significant damage," per police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Brooklyn Park Target
Low, Mimi Parker
Ethan Glynn
StoneGrantCo
Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
Cold Spring
Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 3.40.01 PM
Jenni Johnson
gfs-deterministic-minnesota-refc_ptype-1663048800-1664301600-1664388000-40
tree
image
MNAGovWalzTwitter
Cabela's
Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 10.10.50 AM
Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
Cabela's
Life Link
