Skip to main content
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

GoFundMe

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday.

Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. 

KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to her because of the large dogs, according to The Clay County Sheriff's Office 

Her cause of death was due to multiple dog bite injuries, according to the medical examiner.

It's not known what caused the dogs to attack. All five were euthanized following the incident. 

"Mindy was a kind, caring, and loving person. She had the most beautiful smile. She would talk to anyone, and most definitely could make you laugh! She wasn't afraid of anything, and was always up for a challenge," Mindy's friend, Jessica Bailey, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was set up for medical and funeral costs. She leaves behind her daughter, Destiny, and a grandson.

Next Up

Mindy Kiepe
MN News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'

The district has faced heightened scrutiny for months now.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

After dozens of arrests, concern over rising 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets

The U.S. Attorney provided an update on the violent crime strategy in collaboration with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

State Patrol
MN News

2 killed after vehicle crosses center line near Silver Lake

A toddler in the vehicle survived the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 11.07.39 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist

The new newscast will debut on Labor Day.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 4.12.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

Muhammad Masood
MN News

Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Weather

Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?

Sven Sundgaard checks the data behind the notion that the State Fair is Minnesota's 'last summer hurrah.'

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

2 (3)
Sponsored Story

Focus is on family fitness at this year’s Twin Cities Marathon

Don’t miss out on the running, racing and all the fun things to do for the whole family

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.07.53 AM
MN News

Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Sherwin, is pictured.

Great Dane Rescue and Sanctuary
MN News

Emaciated Great Danes rescued after being found living in minivan

Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin posted that two of the dogs are in "rough condition" and "barely hanging on."

St. Bernard
MN News

Saint Bernards kill 11 goats, 1 alpaca at Rochester-area farm

All 11 goats were believed to have been pregnant.

American bully
MN News

Dog attacks boys north of Twin Cities, seriously injuring one

Two boys, both 11, were attacked by the dog.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

MN News

Boy, 11, seriously injured after being mauled by dogs in Maplewood

A passerby fought the dogs off using an umbrella.

skid steer
MN News

Man killed in farm accident when skid steer falls into manure pit

Todd Sieben was trapped in the skid steer.

Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 7.25.40 AM
MN News

Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

A family of five was visiting extended family when the tornado devastated the Winterset area.