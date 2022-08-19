5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday.

Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County.

KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to her because of the large dogs, according to The Clay County Sheriff's Office

Her cause of death was due to multiple dog bite injuries, according to the medical examiner.

It's not known what caused the dogs to attack. All five were euthanized following the incident.

"Mindy was a kind, caring, and loving person. She had the most beautiful smile. She would talk to anyone, and most definitely could make you laugh! She wasn't afraid of anything, and was always up for a challenge," Mindy's friend, Jessica Bailey, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was set up for medical and funeral costs. She leaves behind her daughter, Destiny, and a grandson.