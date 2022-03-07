5 injured when semi driver crashes into fire truck, passenger van

Five people were taken to a Minnesota hospital when a semi driver crashed into a local fire truck and passenger van on Interstate 90.

The semi driver, a 41-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on the interstate in Jo Daviess Township (just west of Blue Earth) around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the State Patrol. A 24-year-old woman was also in the semi.

The road was snow- and ice-covered at the time, and at about milepost 117, the semi crashed into two other vehicles: A passenger van and a Blue Earth fire truck, the incident report says.

The collision injured the driver of the fire truck, and all three occupants of the passenger van. The driver of the semi was also hurt, while the passenger was uninjured. Here's a look at the injuries:

Semi

The 41-year-old male driver, non-life threatening injuries

24-year-old female passenger, no injuries

2019 Honda Van

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Imperial Beach, California, suffered non-life threatening injuries

26-year-old male passenger from Sioux Falls, non-life threatening injuries

31-year-old male passenger from Lexington Park, Maryland, non-life threatening injuries

Blue Earth fire truck

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Blue Earth, suffered non-life threatening injuries

The only passenger, a 26-year-old man whose city is not listed, was uninjured

All of the injured individuals were taken to UHD Hospital in Blue Earth, the State Patrol says. The agency does not believe alcohol was a factor.