5 injured when semi driver crashes into fire truck, passenger van

5 injured when semi driver crashes into Blue Earth fire truck, passenger van
Five people were taken to a Minnesota hospital when a semi driver crashed into a local fire truck and passenger van on Interstate 90.
The semi driver, a 41-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on the interstate in Jo Daviess Township (just west of Blue Earth) around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the State Patrol. A 24-year-old woman was also in the semi.
The road was snow- and ice-covered at the time, and at about milepost 117, the semi crashed into two other vehicles: A passenger van and a Blue Earth fire truck, the incident report says.
The collision injured the driver of the fire truck, and all three occupants of the passenger van. The driver of the semi was also hurt, while the passenger was uninjured. Here's a look at the injuries:
Semi
- The 41-year-old male driver, non-life threatening injuries
- 24-year-old female passenger, no injuries
2019 Honda Van
- The driver, a 29-year-old man from Imperial Beach, California, suffered non-life threatening injuries
- 26-year-old male passenger from Sioux Falls, non-life threatening injuries
- 31-year-old male passenger from Lexington Park, Maryland, non-life threatening injuries
Blue Earth fire truck
- The driver, a 46-year-old man from Blue Earth, suffered non-life threatening injuries
- The only passenger, a 26-year-old man whose city is not listed, was uninjured
All of the injured individuals were taken to UHD Hospital in Blue Earth, the State Patrol says. The agency does not believe alcohol was a factor.