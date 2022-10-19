Skip to main content
5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Brooklyn Center Police Department

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Five kids were arrested in Brooklyn Center for stealing two cars and crashing them Tuesday.

Brooklyn Center Police Department says the stolen vehicles involved in the afternoon incidents were a Kia and a Hyundai, which have become targeted for a wave of thefts nationwide following TikTok videos that show how to steal them using a USB cable.

Police received a report of a Kia Soul being stolen from an apartment on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m., and learned that the same vehicle had been at the scene of the theft of a Hyundai Tucson on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.

The two vehicles later crashed, with the Kia being left behind at the scene. A 911 caller told authorities the kids tried to come back and retrieve the crashed car, and claims they were assaulted by the suspects.

As police arrived at the scene, they spotted the stolen Hyundai, which fled the scene and later crashed on the 5100 block of Ewing Avenue North.

The group fled on foot, but were eventually arrested by officers and booked into the Juvenile Supervision Center in Minneapolis, with their parents and guardians later picking them up.

The ages of the suspects are unknown at this time.

Both Kia and Hyundai are facing a class action lawsuit from the vehicle owners over the recent wave of thefts, TechCrunch reports.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.45.32 AM
MN News

U of M Regent Steve Sviggum apologizes for asking if Morris campus 'too diverse'

Sviggum said he was "truly sorry" for the statements he made in a board meeting.

Rock Bottom Brewery
MN Food & Drink

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

The brewery chain has closed its doors.

312308554_422423006731455_1463519743123875546_n
MN News

Historic Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in fire

The building was used as primary offices for the city from 1939 to 1975.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 10.48.16 PM
MN News

What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?

The pair met for their penultimate debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.08.19 PM
MN News

Lakeville police: Woman who was missing since Oct. 9 found safe

She was found safe Wednesday morning.

Mall of America
MN News

Mall of America trying out metal detectors at entrances

A mall spokesperson said the trials allow them to "further advance" security systems.

hunting
MN News

Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand

The man fell 25-30 feet from the deer stand.

Chef Diane Moua
MN Food & Drink

Pastry chef Diane Moua to leave Bellecour, open own restaurant

The James Beard-nominated chef has seen her reputation grow at Gavin Kaysen's restaurants.

7389799706_13787c622c_k
MN News

George Floyd daughter suing Kanye West for false claim over his death

West wrongly claimed that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose.

Missing girl
MN News

Police: Search for missing girl, 15, who may be with older relative

Investigators believe Alexa Moreno-Lopez might be in Willmar.

image
Minnesota Life

Wild Mountain is first ski hill to open for season in North America

Skiers and snowboarders took the slopes for the first opening of the season Tuesday.

Related

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle has been impounded, but the driver has not been located.

Shots fired scene
MN News

Over 100 shots fired in Brooklyn Center, no injuries reported

Police said they haven't learned of any injuries as of Wednesday.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25 million

The settlement is the largest for a city outside of Minneapolis in Minnesota's history.

Taco Bell
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young 2
MN News

Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

There was an infant in the car with him.

13055744_1775924525969119_8990400190373766130_o
MN News

Dumpster fire at Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

The fire forced residents in 122 apartment units to evacuate.