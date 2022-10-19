5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

Five kids were arrested in Brooklyn Center for stealing two cars and crashing them Tuesday.

Brooklyn Center Police Department says the stolen vehicles involved in the afternoon incidents were a Kia and a Hyundai, which have become targeted for a wave of thefts nationwide following TikTok videos that show how to steal them using a USB cable.

Police received a report of a Kia Soul being stolen from an apartment on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m., and learned that the same vehicle had been at the scene of the theft of a Hyundai Tucson on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.

The two vehicles later crashed, with the Kia being left behind at the scene. A 911 caller told authorities the kids tried to come back and retrieve the crashed car, and claims they were assaulted by the suspects.

As police arrived at the scene, they spotted the stolen Hyundai, which fled the scene and later crashed on the 5100 block of Ewing Avenue North.

The group fled on foot, but were eventually arrested by officers and booked into the Juvenile Supervision Center in Minneapolis, with their parents and guardians later picking them up.

The ages of the suspects are unknown at this time.

Both Kia and Hyundai are facing a class action lawsuit from the vehicle owners over the recent wave of thefts, TechCrunch reports.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.