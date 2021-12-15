5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

Five kids were taken to the hospital after a dump truck driver rear-ended their school bus.

The crash happened on Highway 22 in Glencoe Township at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Minnesota State Patrol report said.

According to the report, the school bus and dump truck were both traveling southbound on Highway 22 when the 71-year-old dump truck driver rear-ended the school bus.

There were 16 children on the bus at the time; five were taken to Glencoe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the dump truck driver, of Cushing, nor the 63-year-old woman from Glencoe who was driving the school bus was injured.

Road conditions were listed as dry.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.