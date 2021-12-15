Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus in Glencoe
Publish date:

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus in Glencoe

They were taken to the hospital.
Author:

Pixabay

They were taken to the hospital.

Five kids were taken to the hospital after a dump truck driver rear-ended their school bus. 

The crash happened on Highway 22 in Glencoe Township at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Minnesota State Patrol report said

According to the report, the school bus and dump truck were both traveling southbound on Highway 22 when the 71-year-old dump truck driver rear-ended the school bus. 

There were 16 children on the bus at the time; five were taken to Glencoe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Neither the dump truck driver, of Cushing, nor the 63-year-old woman from Glencoe who was driving the school bus was injured. 

Road conditions were listed as dry.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

missing crystal kid
MN News

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

car keys hand holding unsplash - crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney will 'ramp-up prosecution' of carjackings

Two prosecutors will be dedicated to auto theft cases, which have been on the rise.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.

mcdonald's
MN News

State joins sexual assault victim's suit against McDonald's franchisee

The lawsuit claims supervisors knew about the assault but did nothing.

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Wild-Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

sioux falls stampede teacher cash - annie todd screengrab
MN News

Organizers apologize for 'insulting' teacher promo at S.D. hockey game

The hockey team and local business partnered on the "Dash for Cash," which was widely criticized.

prison, jail
MN News

Plymouth man sentenced to 27 years for killing man at Mpls. intersection

The two men knew each other, court documents said.

nddot snowplow name announcement screengrab
Minnesota Life

ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.

Related

MN News

Driver fleeing police rear ends school bus, 5 kids hurt

The driver is suspected of being drunk.

highway 53 bus crash - van
MN News

Man seriously hurt in crash with school bus in St. Louis County

The four kids on the bus were not hurt.

MN News

Tractor driver killed when rear-ended on highway

MN News

5 kids injured in crash involving school bus in northern MN

There were 32 children on the bus.

MN News

3 injured when teen driver rear-ends school bus in Sherburne Co.

ambulance
MN News

Teenage driver hits woman walking with kids in Woodbury

The woman and one child were taken to the hospital, the other child wasn't hurt.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

Minneapolis school bus drivers vote to authorize strike against district

The union says the district has not addressed safety issues or provided "adequate compensation."

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.