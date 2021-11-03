5 Mpls. City Council members ousted as final races are called

The five Minneapolis City Council seats still up in the air as Wednesday morning began have now been settled.

City elections officials posted unofficial results for the undetermined wards — 1, 2, 3, 5, 10 — that afternoon, after tabulating second- and third-choice votes under ranked choice voting rules.

Here's a quick look at the newly announced victors:

Ward 1

Challenger Elliot Payne held on to his Tuesday night lead, garnering 50.2% of final votes after the second round of tabulation. He unseats incumbent Kevin Reich, who finished with 45.4% of the final vote.

Ward 2

Challenger Robin Wonsley Worlobah eked out victory, in a race where the incumbent, Cam Gordon, didn't make the top three and nobody earned a majority of votes. Worlobah took 42.6% of the final vote, with 19 votes separating her and second-place finisher Yusra Arab. Gordon was eliminated in the third and final round of tabulation.

Ward 3

Michael Rainville defeated incumbent Steve Fletcher, tallying 51.7% of the final vote to Fletcher's 42.4% during the second round of tabulation.

Ward 5

Jeremiah Ellison held on to his Ward 5 seat, surviving despite not getting more than 50% of the vote. He finished with 38.6% of the final vote, barely scraping by against second-place finisher Kristel Porter's 36.9%.

Ward 10

The open Ward 10 seat will go to Aisha Chughtai, who finished with 50.3% of the final vote in the third round of tabulation. She will take the seat of Council President Lisa Bender, who did not run for re-election. Alicia Gibson finished second with 33.6%.

Assuming these unofficial votes are certified, the Minneapolis City Council will be:

Ward 1 — Elliott Payne

Ward 2 — Robin Wonsley Worlobah

Ward 3 — Michael Rainville

Ward 4 — LaTrisha Vetaw

Ward 5 — Jeremiah Ellison

Ward 6 — Jamal Osman

Ward 7 — Lisa Goodman

Ward 8 — Andrea Jenkins

Ward 9 — Jason Chavez

Ward 10 — Aisha Chughtai

Ward 11 — Emily Koski

Ward 12 — Andrew Johnson

Ward 13 — Linea Palmisano

That makes seven new faces coming in to the Minneapolis City Council, with five incumbents defeated (Reich, Gordon, Fletcher, Ward 4's Phillipe M. Cunningham and Ward 11's Jeremy Schroeder) and two not running for re-election (Bender and Ward 9's Alondra Cano).

Do the results suggest the Minneapolis elections were ultimately a referendum on the public safety questions? It's not that clean-cut.

Defeated council members Gordon, Fletcher, Cunningham and Schroeder had all come out in favor of the public safety ballot question, which voters rejected by a 12-point margin.

But then again, so had Johnson and Ellison, both of whom won re-election (though the latter by a hair).

In Ward 1, Reich said he was against the ballot question and was still ousted by challenger Payne, who is in favor of a Department of Public Safety.

Meanwhile newcomers Chavez and Chughtai expressed support for the public safety question and were elected to the two open seats.

One other takeaway of note: As Sahan journal points out, the Minneapolis City Council will be majority people of color for the first time ever.