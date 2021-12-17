Charges filed 5 months after body discovered in boat launch fire

Timothy Otto. Dakota County Jail

Five months after firefighters discovered a body in the remnants of a fire at a Hastings boat landing, authorities are detailing what they believe happened to the victim.

Timothy Otto, of Hastings, did not call for help when the 30-year-old victim died of an overdose in his room, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. Instead, prosecutors allege Otto brought the man's body to the Jaycee Park boat launch, put the body in a garbage can and set it on fire.

The remains of Kyle David Hamilton were found at the boat landing early the morning of July 10. Firefighters had been called to a blaze at the site, the flames engulfing a wooden enclosure. Firefighters, after extinguishing the blaze, noticed Hamilton's body next to the enclosure.

Authorities say he had a fatal amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Otto, 33, has been charged with second-degree arson, as well as interfering with a dead body. He was arrested Thursday morning, according to jail records, and made his first appearance Friday morning. The court granted him a public defender.

An omnibus hearing is set for Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.

What the charges say

According to the charges filed against Otto: