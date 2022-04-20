5 people, dog found dead inside Duluth home

Five people were found dead inside a Duluth home on Wednesday.

The home where the five people – and a dog – were found dead is located on the 700 block of East 12th Street, in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood. The victims' identities and causes of death have not been released.

Police were led to the home where the bodies were discovered after Hermantown police reached out to Duluth PD after failing to make contact with the subject of a request for a welfare check at 11:18 a.m.

As Hermantown police investigated, they contacted Duluth PD with information that led to the 700 block of East 12th Street. Police say "intelligence" of the situation prompted them and numerous police agencies to respond to the scene.

The agencies arrived at the residence at 12:29 p.m., with knowledge that the subject had access to weapons and that the subject was familiar with the home. Police conducted a "methodical" search of the area before gaining access to the home.

"Eventually, the Duluth Police Department was able to enter the home and located five deceased people and a deceased dog. It is believed that the individuals are all related," Duluth PD said in a 5 p.m. announcement.

No further information has been provided and the investigation remains active.

Agencies assisting Hermantown and Duluth police included police from Superior, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the ATF, Mayo Ambulance and St.Louis County Social Services.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.