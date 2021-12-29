5 vehicles stolen in fewer than 24 hours in Golden Valley

Five vehicles were stolen in Golden Valley in fewer than 24 hours this week, which has police reminding people to never leave their car unattended when it's running.

Joanne Paul with the Golden Valley Police Department told Bring Me The News the thefts happened between 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 through 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 28.

A woman has been arrested and charges against her are expected to be filed on Wednesday, Paul said.

The vehicles were taken from residential homes and commercial properties, with Paul saying there's no indication that the thefts are related.

Three of the vehicles were left unattended, with the engine running and the keys in the ignition, a news release said.

"While warming up your car can help melt snow and ice, it also is a great opportunity for someone to steal your car. Save yourself a major headache and do not leave your car running with the keys inside," the release said.

Police say if you see suspicious activity, call 911 right away.