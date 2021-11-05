Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
5-year-old boy 'gravely injured' after being hit by driver in St. Paul
The boy is in critical condition at the hospital.
A 5-year-old boy was "gravely injured" when he was hit by a driver in St. Paul Thursday evening. 

According to Sgt. Natalie Davis with the St. Paul Police Department, the boy was struck around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Street North and Marshall Avenue. 

Officers arrived to find the child "gravely injured" and "in and out of consciousness." He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he is in critical condition. 

Davis said the driver who hit the child has been cooperative and remained at the scene. They did not show signs of impairment. 

No arrests have been made, with Davis noting this is an open investigation. 

Police have not said what led to the crash. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

