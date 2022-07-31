5-year-old MN boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident

A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago.

On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.

The boat capsized, and Jeremy Koenig and his four children wound up in the river. Koenig and three of his children were pulled to safety by nearby boaters. But his fourth child, Vincent, was initially believed to be missing in the river.

But Koenig spotted Vincent stuck under the boat after it had been towed to a nearby gas dock. Vincent was pulled out from under the boat and onto a dock, where CPR was immediately performed.

Goodhue County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lerfald said that around 12 or 13 minutes had elapsed from the time a call was made for help to the time Vincent was found. An entry on his CaringBridge page said he was without a pulse for around 45 minutes.

He was taken first to a Red Wing hospital before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic.

Vincent did not have brain damage, which his family called "the best news we could have asked for." And an update earlier this week on the page said that Vincent would be leaving Mayo Clinic and going home Friday.

Koenig was driven home in a limo that first made a stop at Red Wing High School for a surprise "welcome home" greeting from community members.

“He will continue outpatient therapy that begins next week. We are all preparing for this next step in his rehabilitation journey and are beyond excited to have him home with us!!” the update reads.