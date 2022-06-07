5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

A 5-year-old boy who trapped under a boat that was struck by a barge on the Mississippi River in Red Wing remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The barge collided with the stalled boat at about 5:45 p.m. Friday near the Ole Miss Marina, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. Forty-five-year-old Jeremy Koenig and his four children wound up in the river when the boat was struck and capsized.

Koenig and three of his children, ages 11, 8 and 3, were pulled to safety by nearby boaters. His 5-year-old son, Vincent, was initially believed to be missing in the river, but Koenig found him "stuck underneath the boat" after it had been towed to a nearby Red Wing Marina gas dock.

A CaringBridge page for Vincent explains that Koenig was able to spot Vincent's orange shoes underwater. He was pulled out from under the boat and onto a dock, where CPR was immediately started.

The family announced Monday that an MRI revealed no brain damage, which they described as "the best news we could have asked for." Earlier journal entries on the CaringBridge site explain that Vincent was not breathing and did not have a pulse for approximately 45 minutes.

Goodhue County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lerfald told Bring Me The News that 12-13 minutes passed between the time of the call for help and when Vincent was found, with the CaringBridge journal saying CPR continued on an ambulance ride to a Red Wing hospital before he was then airlifted to the Mayo Clinic.

Koenig and his children were all wearing lifejackets.