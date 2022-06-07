Skip to main content
5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

Google

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

A 5-year-old boy who trapped under a boat that was struck by a barge on the Mississippi River in Red Wing remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. 

The barge collided with the stalled boat at about 5:45 p.m. Friday near the Ole Miss Marina, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. Forty-five-year-old Jeremy Koenig and his four children wound up in the river when the boat was struck and capsized. 

Koenig and three of his children, ages 11, 8 and 3, were pulled to safety by nearby boaters. His 5-year-old son, Vincent, was initially believed to be missing in the river, but Koenig found him "stuck underneath the boat" after it had been towed to a nearby Red Wing Marina gas dock. 

A CaringBridge page for Vincent explains that Koenig was able to spot Vincent's orange shoes underwater. He was pulled out from under the boat and onto a dock, where CPR was immediately started. 

The family announced Monday that an MRI revealed no brain damage, which they described as "the best news we could have asked for." Earlier journal entries on the CaringBridge site explain that Vincent was not breathing and did not have a pulse for approximately 45 minutes. 

Goodhue County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lerfald told Bring Me The News that 12-13 minutes passed between the time of the call for help and when Vincent was found, with the CaringBridge journal saying CPR continued on an ambulance ride to a Red Wing hospital before he was then airlifted to the Mayo Clinic. 

Koenig and his children were all wearing lifejackets. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

ShoreWood 24
MN Property

Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

The home is newly listed.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question was able to retire and received recognition on social media from the school district.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.23.28 AM
MN News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target to slash prices, cancel orders as it shifts unwanted inventory

Retailers have been taken by surprise by the sudden shift away from pandemic spending.

WCCO
MN Music and Radio

Massive changes at WCCO Radio as Jason DeRusha joins lineup

Jason DeRusha will become a full-time host at the AM 830 WCCO.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 10.27.22 PM
MN News

2 dead, 1 injured in Coon Rapids apartment shooting

Gunfire broke out just around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Kashawn Wertman
MN News

St. Paul teen pleads guilty to 10-day crime spree in Twin Cities

Kashawn Wertman faces multiple felony charges consisting of carjacking and related crimes committed across 15 metro cities.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 3.14.05 PM
MN News

Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

Police released photos of the suspect Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The victim, described to be 51 from Coon Rapids, was driving her SUV through the intersection when the semi-truck crashed into her.

Fawn
Minnesota Life

'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Wildlife officials say it's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

red wing fire
MN News

Red Wing High School damaged in Wednesday night fire

The fire was quickly put out and damage was minimal, the district said.

Hennepin Avenue Bridge
MN News

Body of 6-year-old recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

The 40-hour search came to an end Monday morning.

De'Andre Tyson
MN News

St. Paul family mourns 11-year-old who drowned in Mississippi River

An online fundraiser aims to help cover funeral expenses for the family.

Red Wing Police Department
MN News

Report of shotgun shooting in Red Wing was a hallucination

The caller was taken to hospital after claiming their family was being shot.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Ocean Christofferson
MN News

25-year-old son of Navy veteran dies in Red Wing house fire

The fire happened Sunday morning.

liberty's red wing crash
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed into historic Red Wing restaurant

The historic building is condemned due to structural damage, police say.