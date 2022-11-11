50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday.

The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.

A resident and a dog had been evacuated by police prior to arriving, and in the end the blaze required ten fire companies and 51 firefighters, as well as three chief officers, to respond to the scene.

Winds of more than 30 mph "contributed to the rapid growth of the fire," the department said, with crews taking more than three hours to get it under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but eight people have been displaced as a result, with the house suffering a partial collapse.