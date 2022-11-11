Skip to main content
50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

A resident and dog were evacuated prior to crews arriving.

St. Paul Fire Department

A resident and dog were evacuated prior to crews arriving.

Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday.

The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.

A resident and a dog had been evacuated by police prior to arriving, and in the end the blaze required ten fire companies and 51 firefighters, as well as three chief officers, to respond to the scene.

Winds of more than 30 mph "contributed to the rapid growth of the fire," the department said, with crews taking more than three hours to get it under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but eight people have been displaced as a result, with the house suffering a partial collapse.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 8.06.01 AM
MN News

50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

A resident and dog were evacuated prior to crews arriving.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 7.43.21 PM
MN Weather

On anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, a stormy day on Lake Superior

Gale warnings were in place on the lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 4.02.32 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20

The ABC special airs Friday.

u.s. flag
MN Lifestyle

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

The state's official Veteran's Day event will take place in Inver Grove Heights.

VenturaWalzPhoto
MN News

Jesse Ventura claims Walz told him to get ready for marijuana legalization

Ventura said the governor also invited him to a future signing of the bill.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 2.55.30 PM
MN Weird

Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

The MPR raccoon, the Lowertown beaver and, now, the Grand Avenue pig.

image
MN News

Construction on I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete

The three-year projected expanded lanes of traffic on the highway.

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

Get ready, shoppers.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 3.01.54 PM
MN Weather

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada

In a separate incident, Ramsey County Child Protective Services had investigated whether or not the baby had encountered heroin back in July.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 10.02.43 AM
MN News

One killed in St. Paul house fire

Two firefighters were injured as they battled the blaze.

duluth fire 2
MN News

Duluth firefighters battling blaze at former Seaway Hotel

Wind chills were 35 below zero Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 5.53.24 AM
MN News

One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

A 911 caller reported 'people with guns' outside their home Tuesday night.

EH1s4NfW4AEp0EZ
MN News

Two St. Paul firefighters hurt battling morning house fire

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.

fire truck
MN News

Woman found dead inside burning North St. Paul apartment

An investigation into the cause of the fire, and the cause of the victim's death, are underway.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 4.41.13 AM
MN News

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 7.36.30 AM
MN News

More than 60 firefighters battle blaze at St. Paul high rise

Fire broke out on the 11th floor of the high-rise building Monday night.