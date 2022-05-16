Skip to main content
50,000 gallons of toilet wastewater leaks into Twin Cities lake

You may want to avoid this body of water.

A lake in West St. Paul has been temporarily closed due to a sewage line breaking and "wastewater sewage discharge" flowing into the lake.

The leak has been reported at Thompson Lake in Dakota County, with officials saying about 50,000 gallons of sewage entered the lake for over 24 hours due to a sewage line failure near the south end of the lake. 

The county adds that the leak has since been stopped.

The West St. Paul Reader posted on Instagram a video of what the leak looked like on Sunday. 

"The public should not have direct contact — including fishing — with Thompson Lake water until further notice," the announcement stated Monday.

Cleanup efforts are active in the area, with the state's department of health and pollution control assisting the city with the situation.

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
