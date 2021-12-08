Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road
Publish date:

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.
Author:

Minnesota State Patrol

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

A 52-year-old man was killed while driving on Highway 610 near Maple Grove Tuesday morning. 

According to the State Patrol's report, the driver from Isle, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on the highway near Elm Creek when he left the road and drove into the median, causing his vehicle to roll. 

The crash happened at 7:12 a.m., with the State Patrol stating road conditions were "snow/ice."

A storm dumped a few inches of snow in the southern Twin Cities, with the Maple Grove area picking up less than that. 

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Anil Menon
Travel

Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Get your hands on some classic Broadway signage, train-themed decor and more.

Christine Beeson
MN News

Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

She was last seen December 1.

art shanty projects
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects to return to Lake Harriet this winter

The festival has made some creative changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Related

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed in crash with cargo truck west of Twin Cities

A man was also injured in the collision.

State Patrol
MN News

Car lands in tree in fatal crash involving 21-year-old driver

The crash happened on Hwy. 169 on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake.

State Patrol
MN News

22-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in central Minnesota

The fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman fatally pinned in rollover crash in Minneapolis

The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman, 42, killed in head-on crash in St. Louis County

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police lights
MN News

Bloomington woman dies in crash on southwest Twin Cities highway

The collision happened just south of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.

ambulance
MN News

Twin Cities man killed in head-on crash in Sumter Township

The crash happened Wednesday evening.

ambulance
MN News

11-week-old boy dies days after being injured in car crash near Brainerd

The crash happened the evening of Aug. 13 in Bay Lake Township.