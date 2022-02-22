$5K reward to find drive-by shooter who injured woman in Golden Valley

Skip to main content
$5K reward for information in Golden Valley drive-by shooting that injured woman

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

City of Golden Valley, Facebook

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on those involved in a drive-by shooting in Golden Valley on Saturday. 

A woman was shot near Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said multiple shots were fired and the person or people responsible fled eastbound on Golden Valley Road. There were "possibly two unknown" people in the vehicle, which is described as a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights. 

Golden Valley police are asking people who live in the area to check their video doorbells or outdoor surveillance cameras for footage from the time of the shooting. 

“If you have video, photos, or any information regarding this incident, please contact us,” Golden Valley Police Commander Alice White said in a news release. “You may remain anonymous. Collaboration and communication with the community is imperative to maintaining public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Golden Valley Police Department at 763-593-8079 or police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

The Golden Valley Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

