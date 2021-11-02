6 more carjackings in south Minneapolis Monday night

There were at least six carjackings confirmed by police in south Minneapolis on Friday night and six more Monday night.

The carjackings Monday were reported between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Minneapolis police information officer Garrett Partens said "any potential links will be considered by investigators." Three of the six carjackings involved suspects in a black SUV, though it's unclear if they are the same suspects.

Here are the reports as they were received:

6:14 p.m. – Vehicle taken at gunpoint on the 1400 block of West Lake Street.

6:48 p.m. – Attempted carjacking at gunpoint on the 4800 block of South Upton Avenue. The suspects fled in an SUV.

6:52 p.m. – 4 male suspects carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint on the 4700 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say the suspects left in a black SUV.

7:01 p.m. – 4 male suspects arrived and left in a black SUV after an attempted carjacking and robbery on the 3800 block of South Pillsbury Avenue.

7:36 p.m. – Suspects in a black SUV attempted a carjacking at gunpoint on the 4800 block of Harriet Avenue.

7:48 p.m. – Carjacking at gunpoint on the 1500 block of West Lake Street.

According to MPD, there were 104 carjackings in the city in 2019 and then 401 in 2020, representing a 286% increase year-over-year. The number of carjackings has risen even more in 2021, with 457 incidents so far this year, including 16 Friday-Monday.

This has mirrored a trend that has been seen nationally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with juveniles and young adults typically those involved.

In the event that you become a carjacking victim, MPD says you should remain calm and don't argue with the assailants. Anyone sitting in their vehicle should keep their doors locked, and if you feel unsafe, relocate.

MPD qualifies a carjacking as a robbery with the loss of a vehicle and the incident includes the "threat of violence, use of force, and/ or use of weapon occurs at or near the vehicle as victim is entering or exiting the vehicle."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.