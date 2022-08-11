6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday

The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.

Minnesota is getting a chunk of $2.2 billion earmarked for 166 community projects nationwide, with the infrastructure bill adding an extra $7.5 billion to the RAISE funding post over five years.

The Minnesota projects getting funding are as follows:

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

The Bois Forte Band will receive $9.5 million to build a transit facility.

The facility will feature parallel parking to maximize space, a bus wash, mechanics work bay with a lift and a solar powered generation system.

The area will house, maintain and clean the vehicles for the Big Woods Transit public transportation program. The transit system links the community to essential services for the reservation of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.

Rochester

The city is receiving $19.9 million to build a multi-span bridge on 6th Street to connect the street and trail across the Zumbro River. The DOT says the 150-foot bridge will improve river access, help development of a new trail along the west bank of the river, and make further safety improvements at three key intersections.

The DOT says the bridge will address "the physical barrier the river creates" and will provide residents within the community affordable transportation options that connect them to jobs and essential services with the construction of the bridge. The project is also designed to encourage redevelopment of brownfield sites in low-income neighborhoods that have been bypassed due to lack of transportation options.

Bemidji

Paul Bunyan Drive, otherwise known as Hwy. 197, is getting a complete makeover in an $18 million construction project.

The project will be reconstructed with concrete, three roundabouts added, and an urbanized cross section with trails and lighting will be added on both sides of the highway. Additionally, two roads on Hannah Ave. and Middle School Dr. will be reconstructed with sidewalks and two roundabouts added.

Minneapolis

Hennepin County is receiving $12 million to improve mobility options along Lake Street, including by

Some of the details include the repaving of the road, construction of turn lanes, bus-only lanes, removing a lane, and improving options for those with disabilities by building pedestrian ramps and APS push button stations.

It's expected to improve safety and travel time reliability to community members, as well as reduce crashes by converting Lake St. from a four-lane to a three-lane road.

Plymouth

The city is getting $15 million to reconstruct a part of Hwy. 55.

It will include the addition of two in-line bus platforms, construction of one mile of a multi-use path, an at-grade trail railroad crossing, a pedestrian refuge along the highway and a new roundabout at S. Shore Dr. and 10th Ave. N.

The work will realign County Road 73, with construction of a bicycle station and an electric bike/scooter charging area at Station 73. Stormwater improvements are also expected to come from the plan. An underpass will also be built to provide pedestrians a trail that runs parallel to County Road 73, which will eliminate crossing issues on Hwy 55.

Duluth

Receiving the largest amount of money is Duluth, which will use $25 million to reconstruct West Superior Street in Lincoln Park.

The two-mile section will become an "integrated multimodal corridor," with electric vehicle charging stations, green infrastructure and above-ground streetscapes. All underground utilities — such as water, sewer and stormwater — will be replaced, with the addition of fiber optics for a future broadband corridor.

The street runs alongside Interstate 35 and is bisected by Interstate 535 and Hwy. 53. The plan will help provide more transportation options in the city with infrastructure upgrades for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement Thursday.