6-year-old and his grandparents killed in trailer home fire in Aitkin County

"Found among the charred debris were two adults and a child," the sheriff's office said in a release.

A 6-year-old boy and his grandparents died in a trailer home fire in Aitkin County on Sunday morning. 

According to to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, the fire happened early Sunday morning at a trailer home located near 385th Avenue in rural Aitkin. Fire crews from Aitkin and Garrison responded and found the trailer fully engulfed in flames, with the structure of the trailer collapsed inward. 

They boy has been identified as 6-year-old Grant Diehl, of Deerwood. His grandparents have been identified as Jeffrey Cleys, 69 and Michelle Cleys, 55, both of Aitkin. 

Two dogs were also found dead in the trailer. 

The sheriff's office says a space heater may have led to the fire, but a formal investigation by the State Fire Marshal is ongoing. 

"Although we'll never be able to understand or heal the hearts that are broken, we're asking your help in relieving some of the coming expenses," a GoFundMe campaign for the grieving family members states. 

The fundraiser, as of Wednesday morning, had generated more than $15,000. Funds will be used to cover future expenses. You can donate here

