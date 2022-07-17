6-year-old dies following crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

A 6-year-old child has died following the high-speed crash allegedly caused by a murder suspect fleeing police in Brooklyn Center on Friday.

An update Saturday from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 6-year-old girl who was one of four passengers in.the vehicle struck by the fleeing suspect had died from her injuries.

A 15-year-old girl also remained hospitalized Saturday night, while the driver and two other passengers had been released from the hospital.

The incident started around 4:20 p.m. Friday when police received a tip about the location of a man wanted in connection with a murder. Brooklyn Center Police Department said it deployed a "tire deflating device" to prevent the suspect fleeing during the arrest attempt.

The device failed, however, with the suspect fleeing on residential roads at speeds that at times hit 70 mph.

The police department said it was intending to get air support from the State Patrol helicopter so it could follow the vehicle "from a safe distance" but by the time that the helicopter arrived, the suspect had already crashed into another vehicle at 53rd Ave N and Humboldt Ave N.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and as of Saturday he also remained hospitalized.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.