Skip to main content
6-year-old dies following Brooklyn Center crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

6-year-old dies following Brooklyn Center crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

Google Streetview

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

A 6-year-old child has died following the high-speed crash allegedly caused by a murder suspect fleeing police in Brooklyn Center on Friday. 

An update Saturday from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 6-year-old girl who was one of four passengers in.the vehicle struck by the fleeing suspect had died from her injuries. 

A 15-year-old girl also remained hospitalized Saturday night, while the driver and two other passengers had been released from the hospital. 

The incident started around 4:20 p.m. Friday when police received a tip about the location of a man wanted in connection with a murder. Brooklyn Center Police Department said it deployed a "tire deflating device" to prevent the suspect fleeing during the arrest attempt.

The device failed, however, with the suspect fleeing on residential roads at speeds that at times hit 70 mph.

The police department said it was intending to get air support from the State Patrol helicopter so it could follow the vehicle "from a safe distance" but by the time that the helicopter arrived, the suspect had already crashed into another vehicle at 53rd Ave N and Humboldt Ave N.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and as of Saturday he also remained hospitalized. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

6-year-old dies following crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

Cooper and Gunny
MN News

Two dogs stolen from St. Paul daycare found, returned

Gunny was found near Lake Bde Maka Ska, while Cooper was found near a St. Paul railroad.

road closed, detour
MN News

Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

The northbound highway is still closed as of noon.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz loosens restrictions for workers transporting gas to combat supply concerns

The executive order will eliminate regulations that require drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels to work within certain hours.

BlockbusterDispenser
TV, Movies and The Arts

Robbinsdale the latest metro city to get a Free Blockbuster movie library

A movie sharing and lending box is available for the community outside of a vinyl store.

ambulance
MN News

3 killed in horror crash involving SUV, 2 semis on I-94

The SUV was crashed between two semi-trucks.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

Murder suspect crashes, injures five people during police chase

One person suffered significant injuries.

Lexi Hevier (They/them)
MN News

15-year-old missing from St. Paul is found safe

The appeal was issued via the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 2.10.38 PM
MN News

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

Murder suspect crashes, injures five people during police chase

One person suffered significant injuries.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

2 dead, driver at large after fleeing police and crashing in Maplewood

The driver and four passengers in the stolen suspect vehicle crashed around 3:40 p.m.

ambulance
MN News

Fleeing suspect crashes, killing innocent driver in Brooklyn Park

The suspect fled police in Osseo and was going south on County Road 81.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash caused by driver cutting across multiple lanes

The crash happened in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Victim of 'accidental' shooting ID'd as 23-year-old Duluth woman

The 23-year-old died three days after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed child

The 8-year-old girl reportedly wandered away from home before being struck by the driver.

14 W Main St, Anoka, MN 55303, United States - September 2021
MN News

Man dead after he flees cop in Coon Rapids, crashes in Anoka

The fatal crash happened on Main Street near Ferry Street in Anoka.