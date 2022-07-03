Police in Northfield are asking the public to help locate 6-year-old Elle Ragin, who is missing following the discovery of a potentially related suicide.

According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 600 block of Maple Brook Court in Northfield around noon Saturday, where they found 39-year-old Lisa Wade dead "of an apparent suicide."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Wade as Elle's mother.

Elle is 3'6'' and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

"Police have reason to believe Wade may have been involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life," the sheriff's office said Sunday morning.

Anyone who had seen Elle or Wade in the past two weeks is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

To get help for thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.