Skip to main content
60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

SWAT evacuated nearby residents during the incident.

City of Golden Valley, Facebook

SWAT evacuated nearby residents during the incident.

A 60-year-old woman was jailed over the weekend after she allegedly fired gunshots inside a Spicer home.  

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of 5th Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Occupants of the residence and nearby homes were evacuated, according to authorities, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT began communicating with the suspect over a loudspeaker. 

"The suspect exited the home but was not fully compliant," the sheriff's office stated. "After the deployment of less lethal impact rounds, the suspect was subdued without further incident." 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights squad car
MN News

60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

SWAT evacuated nearby residents during the incident.

Florida Georgia Line
MN Music and Radio

Florida Georgia Line booked to play at the Minnesota State Fair

The band is the second country music act to be booked this year.

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 8.55.18 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio talk show host Drew Lee dies

His cause of death has not been reported.

lightning, storm
MN Weather

Isolated severe weather in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

Definitely not a slam dunk either day, but the chance is there.

ambulance
MN News

Driver ejected in fatal crash on Shepard Road in St. Paul

The driver of a Dodge Ram was ejected and died at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 6.04.06 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery spotted at Minneapolis vintage shops

The Hollywood star is in Minnesota filming a new movie.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 10.02.59 AM
MN News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

A GoFundMe set up to help the clinic make the move to Minnesota has surpassed its $500,000 goal.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 12.37.03 PM
MN News

Deadly vehicle fire on Interstate 94 west of Fargo

The victim's age and name have not been released.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

ambulance
MN News

Man crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville fatally struck by driver

The victim is a 31-year-old man from Prior Lake.

abortion
MN News

MNGOP-endorsed candidate Walter Hudson calls for murder charges if people in restricted states travel for legal abortion

"Dick's Sporting Goods desperately wants to kill children," Hudson wrote in a tweet.

Related

boat, boating, lake
MN News

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

police lights
MN News

Champlin man suspected of assault in Spicer is arrested at MSP Airport

He fired a gun during the assault, authorities said.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central MN crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Shots fired into TV, bedroom with 6 people inside Glenwood home

No one was injured in the Saturday incident, and one individual is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Willmar Police Department
MN News

Police: Suspect arrested in Willmar after firing gun at officer

The incident led to a manhunt that lasted into early Sunday morning.