61-year-old killed in crash in Wisconsin DNR parking lot

A 61-year-old Wisconsin man died in a crash in the Wisconsin DNR's parking lot in St. Joseph, Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Harrington of Hudson was driving eastbound on County Highway E near County Highway A when he drove into the DNR's parking lot, hitting a metal gate and several trees, which caused his Toyota 4Runner to roll.

Harrington wasn't wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash marks the ninth fatal crash in St. Croix County this year. The incident remains under investigation.

The crash happened at 10:47 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.