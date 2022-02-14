Skip to main content
7 home burglaries reported in just one night in Chaska

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and doors.

Chaska Police Department, Facebook

Police in Chaska responded to seven burglary reports in the early hours of Monday morning.

The burglaries happened between 12:01 and 5 a.m. on Feb. 14, the Chaska Police Department said on social media

In several of the burglaries, the suspect(s) went into unlocked vehicles parked in driveways to retrieve garage door openers, which they then used to get inside homes. People were home at the time. 

In other incidents, the suspect(s) got inside the homes via garage service doors that were unlocked. 

Police are "actively investigating" the burglaries and are asking anyone with information on the incidents or surveillance video of suspicious persons to call the police department at 952-361-1231.

In the meantime, police will be increasing their patrol presence in neighborhoods. And people are asked to report any suspicious activity to 911. 

Meanwhile, police are encouraging people to follow the "9 p.m. routine" to reduce the likelihood they'll be victim of property crimes. This includes: locking your car, house, windows, exterior doors, garage, gates and shed; removing garage door openers from vehicles parked outside, and parking inside if possible; turning on exterior lights, security cameras and alarm systems; and bringing in valuables from your yard and car. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Chaska Police Department for more information. 

Similar incidents were recently reported in Orono, with police saying earlier this month there were at least six residential burglaries reported where the homeowners were asleep at the time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

